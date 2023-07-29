Let the news come to you

Recently, Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently announced they were reducing hunting licenses for mule deer in a large swath of Central and Eastern Montana. This move was prompted by low spring counts, hard seasons over the last few years and increasingly stressed and declining deer populations.

Although this decision will result in a short-term decrease in hunting opportunities, it shows that FWP is putting the resource first. For that, the Department deserves the thanks of Montana hunters.

We, the undersigned groups, have never shied away from criticisms of the agency, but we also need to give credit where credit is due. Over the past year, various hunting organizations and citizens voiced concerns about mule deer numbers throughout the state. In this last legislative session, legislators introduced several bills aimed at reducing non-resident hunting licenses in an attempt to reduce crowding on public land and increase resident hunter success rates. One of the few bills that made it through was Senate Bill 281 from Senator Pat Flowers (D-Bozeman).

Jason O’Rear is the vice president of the Laurel Rod & Gun Club. Walker Conyngham is president of Hellgate Hunters & Anglers. Jim Vashro is president of Flathead Wildlife Inc. Chris Marchion is with the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, and Frank Szollosi is the executive director of the Montana Wildlife Federation.

