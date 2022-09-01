Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In his farewell address, George Washington, “In contemplating the causes which may disturb our Union” warned of the grave dangers of political parties then just developing at the time of his departure from the presidency.

The “spirit of party,” Washington said, “is, unfortunately, inseparable from our nature, hav-ing its root in the strongest passions of the human mind…The alternate domination of one faction over another…is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.” Eventually, Washington argued, the spirit of party “agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection”…and “opens the door to foreign influence and corruption…”

Throughout our half-century of friendship and political engagement, we’ve been, as many Americans are, admirers of Theodore Roosevelt. He’s been credited with the quotation, “The only way to improve democracy is with more democracy.” That sounds like something TR would say, even though truth be told, he never said it.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor. Bob Brown is a former Montana secretary of state.

Tags

Recommended for you