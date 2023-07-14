Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The United States Department of Agriculture recently proposed a rule to stop beef labeling fraud.

This is an important first step to address a problem with widespread negative ripple effects. Family ranchers like me are not the only folks impacted. Whether you are concerned about food safety, rural prosperity, corporate monopolies controlling our economy, or even climate change, this issue matters to you. Fraudulent food labeling harms everyone.

Currently, corporations can legally slap a “Product of USA” label on imported beef that was born, raised, and slaughtered outside of the U.S. if it is repackaged on American soil. How is this blatant falsehood legal? It’s because four multinational corporations dominate 85% of the beef industry, and they use money, power, and corrupt tactics to manipulate our laws.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeanie Alderson is a fourth generation rancher in Birney and a board member of Northern Plains Resource Council, a conservation and family agriculture group.

Tags

Recommended for you