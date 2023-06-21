This year, more than 14,000 people applied for the opportunity to float, camp, fish, hike, and enjoy time in wild country with special people on Montana’s treasured Smith River. The number of people looking to enjoy the fabled landscape of the Smith has shot up in the last decade. As a Smith River landowner, it’s refreshing to know that an increasing majority of Montanans favor protecting the state’s finest natural attributes over developing them.
The recently released State of the West poll, which has been conducted annually for 13 years by Colorado College, concluded that through changes in national and state administrations, economic swings, and a pandemic: “What has remained incredibly consistent is Westerners prioritizing conservation of the land, water, wildlife, and their ability to enjoy the outdoors.” Few places in Montana embody those values as much as the Smith River and its surrounding public lands. Fortunately, Montana ranks among the top states in its voters’ preference for protecting places like the Smith.
By the numbers: 66% of Montanans favor their members of Congress protecting natural resources on public lands rather than having them developed. Montana ranked highest, at 86% of voters saying that loss of natural resources is a serious problem in their state. Similarly, Montana voters (85%) lead the West in recognizing that loss of fish and wildlife habitat is a serious problem. Conserving those fish and wildlife is a priority for 93% of voters in this poll. And, not surprisingly, the percentage of voters who are also hunters or anglers and consider themselves conservationists is highest in Montana.