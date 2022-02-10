The new Custer Gallatin National Forest plan presents a historic chance to protect everything we love about the Madison and Gallatin ranges, and we need to embrace it. If we don’t, we could end up back at square one.
The plan goes a long way toward protecting the values that make the Madison and Gallatin ranges so special to us all. It’s not perfect, but it does a good job of balancing the different visions for the future of our wild backyard and it is far better than it might have been. It recommends historic amounts of wilderness, protects treasured trails for all types of recreation, prevents unnecessary new development, and takes major steps to protect clean water and critical wildlife habitat.
Here’s what the plan does.
In the Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area, the plan recommends over 92,000 acres of new wilderness designations, including along the Gallatin Crest. This is the first time the Forest Service has ever recommended wilderness in the Gallatin Range, and after decades of setbacks, it’s something to celebrate.
Well-established horseback and hiking destinations like Windy Pass and Big Creek are within the recommended wilderness boundary, meaning only stock and foot use will be permitted.
The plan also establishes a 26,496-acre backcountry area in the southwest part of the wilderness study area, preserving existing recreational access for equestrians, mountain bikes, and motorized users while strictly prohibiting any further development.
In West Pine, at the northeastern corner of the Gallatins, the plan establishes a 22,632-acre backcountry area. This balances protecting key wildlife migration corridors between Yellowstone and the Continental Divide with maintaining popular mountain biking trails — and allowing for select new connector trails — close to Livingston.
Together, these designations ensure that virtually every acre of the wilderness study area will remain just as it is today.
In Hyalite Canyon and around South Cottonwood Creek, the plan establishes 50,000 acres of backcountry and recreation emphasis areas to balance protecting water quality and wildlife habitat with sustainably managing the heavy recreational use in these extremely popular and often-visited areas close to Bozeman. The plan preserves mountain bike access along South Cottonwood and establishes opportunities for new trails in the Moser Creek area between Hyalite and Sourdough.
In the Madison Range, the plan recommends nearly 18,000 acres of new wilderness, most notably a 13,176-acre parcel in Cowboy Heaven on the west side of the range, a key linkage between the Bear Trap Canyon and Spanish Peaks units of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
It’s not a coincidence that the plan incorporates significant aspects of the Gallatin Forest Partnership Agreement, which Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson called “the most compelling for this landscape … due to the area-specific recommendations combined with local knowledge, and the outreach and coalition-building across diverse interests that accompanied their proposal.” To date, over 1,000 local residents, businesses, and organizations have endorsed the GFP Agreement.
Of course, potential improvements remain. The Partnership’s agreement called for a backcountry area for the upper reaches of Hyalite, notably around Mount Blackmore, Divide Peak and Hyalite Lake, as well as additional recommended Wilderness from the south side of Hyalite lake to Hyalite Peak. We continue to believe this proposal is the best option to protect the health of the key watersheds in this much loved alpine basin.
And the job isn’t done. A forest plan only lasts a few decades, and we need leadership from Montana’s congressional delegation to act swiftly and pass historic legislation to finish what this plan started. Ignoring the progress we’ve made and spending years in legal and legislative limbo could see us crash right back to square one, and that’s something our wild backyard can’t afford.