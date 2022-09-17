In southwest Montana, we are blessed with iconic rivers. Your average visitor can rattle off names like the Yellowstone, Gallatin, and Madison. However, very few can name one of their tributaries. Our large rivers are all products of their tributaries and unfortunately, these small streams have been modified and degraded over the past 200 years. Altering natural processes has been detrimental to fish and wildlife and impacted the quantity and quality of the water that our communities depend on.
Historically, large quantities of beaver dams slowed the flow of tributary streams and stored massive amounts of water. These dams decreased the power of streams, reducing their erosive forces, and captured fine sediment behind their semi-porous structures. Similarly, in our mountainous regions, large accumulations of fallen trees were the primary driver of stream habitat. Log jams captured sediment as they interacted with high spring flows and forced water in new directions. Both beaver dams and wood jams encouraged spring runoff to flow over streambanks and onto broad floodplains where runoff soaked into the soil to be stored as groundwater.
On a large scale, beaver dams and large wood have a profound impact on watersheds. By impeding the flow of water and causing it to slow, it takes much longer for runoff to leave tributaries and arrive in mainstem rivers. This reduces peak runoff and instead spreads out high spring flows over a longer period of time. The water that is absorbed into the soils moves even slower as it percolates back towards the stream, providing water to mainstem rivers throughout the year. This process also helps clean water by filtering out sediment, heavy metals, and excess nutrients, providing a dependable supply of clean water.
Beaver dams and large wood also create incredible habitat for fish and wildlife. Instead of simple single thread channels, these processes encourage the formation of complex habitat. Beaver are notorious for creating fertile wetlands that are used by everything from songbirds to moose. Their dams also create productive feeding grounds for trout and rearing habitat for young fish. Beaver dams and log jams encourage the formation of islands, side channels, scour pools, and riffles that make great habitats for all aquatic life.
Unfortunately, the frequency of large wood and beaver dams in streams across the west have been greatly reduced. The fur trade of the 1800’s led to the overharvest of beaver whose population numbers still remain low. Streams were often “cleaned” of log jams to aid in transportation and to float large amounts of timber downstream to lumber mills. Large-scale timber harvest removed trees that would have eventually fallen into streams and created future log jams. Wetlands were drained to access fertile sediment and converted into fields for agriculture. Streams were straightened to make way for roads, railways, and land development. Today, we continue to dike and riprap streambanks to control the power of streams. The irony is that our attempts to tame streams and drain floodplains actually increases our risk of catastrophic flooding while decreasing late season water supply.
In a time of increased pressure on limited water supply and a future anticipating frequent drought, looking back and pointing fingers only stalls problem-solving. Indeed, we can learn from past mistakes and find solutions by reducing our impacts on streams, wetlands, and floodplains, and instead make room for the return of natural stream processes to our watersheds. Nature is messy, and allowing streams to meander, beavers to work, and log jams to form on a large scale can help keep our water clean, provide more dependable late-season streamflow, and improve habitat for fish and wildlife.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Connor Parish is a project manager for Trout Unlimited’s Gallatin Home River Initiative. His work focus on protecting wild and native trout fisheries in the fastest-growing county in Montana through restoration and community involvement.