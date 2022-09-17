Connor Parish
Connor Parish

In southwest Montana, we are blessed with iconic rivers. Your average visitor can rattle off names like the Yellowstone, Gallatin, and Madison. However, very few can name one of their tributaries. Our large rivers are all products of their tributaries and unfortunately, these small streams have been modified and degraded over the past 200 years. Altering natural processes has been detrimental to fish and wildlife and impacted the quantity and quality of the water that our communities depend on.

Historically, large quantities of beaver dams slowed the flow of tributary streams and stored massive amounts of water. These dams decreased the power of streams, reducing their erosive forces, and captured fine sediment behind their semi-porous structures. Similarly, in our mountainous regions, large accumulations of fallen trees were the primary driver of stream habitat. Log jams captured sediment as they interacted with high spring flows and forced water in new directions. Both beaver dams and wood jams encouraged spring runoff to flow over streambanks and onto broad floodplains where runoff soaked into the soil to be stored as groundwater.

On a large scale, beaver dams and large wood have a profound impact on watersheds. By impeding the flow of water and causing it to slow, it takes much longer for runoff to leave tributaries and arrive in mainstem rivers. This reduces peak runoff and instead spreads out high spring flows over a longer period of time. The water that is absorbed into the soils moves even slower as it percolates back towards the stream, providing water to mainstem rivers throughout the year. This process also helps clean water by filtering out sediment, heavy metals, and excess nutrients, providing a dependable supply of clean water.

Connor Parish is a project manager for Trout Unlimited’s Gallatin Home River Initiative. His work focus on protecting wild and native trout fisheries in the fastest-growing county in Montana through restoration and community involvement.

