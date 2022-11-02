Only after decades of immediately extinguishing forest fires did the unintended consequences of suppressing the natural fire cycle become apparent. The particular intensity and devastation of recent fires are due to the accumulation of fuels that would have otherwise burned decades ago—if not for immediate extinguishment. Bozeman’s own Elers Koch—of the Koch Street family—was one of the first foresters to recognize these impacts and criticize the Forest Service policy of universal fire suppression.
A similar story can be told of Montana’s housing crisis. Over the last 50 years, restrictive zoning policies have suppressed housing creation in communities across the state. Policies such as exclusionary zoning, minimum lot sizes, parking mandates, and prescriptive aesthetic requirements (often implemented in the name of preserving “neighborhood character”) result in fewer homes being built—and skew what does get built toward large, expensive single-family residences that few Montanans can afford.
Across half of Bozeman’s residential land, it’s illegal to build a duplex or a townhouse. Bozeman bans even the smallest house on parcels with dimensions less than, roughly, a professional-sized basketball court. Because of these and other restrictive zoning policies, less gets built; more land and resources go into fewer-but-fancier new homes; and, starter homes and other options within reach for middle-income community members have all but disappeared.
The recommendations recently issued by the Governor’s Housing Task Force aim to alter the trajectory of decades of suppressed supply towards greater abundance, choice, and affordability.
On U.S. public lands, the Forest Service is now manually removing accumulated fuels in sensitive areas and no longer immediately extinguishes all fires. The recommendations from the Housing Task Force mirror this corrective approach, incorporating targeted, research-based interventions to address communities’ most acute housing needs while rolling back supply-constraining zoning policies that have proven a cure worse than the disease.
Near-term oriented recommendations from the Task Force include additional funding for infrastructure and capital for subsidized housing projects. Longer-term recommendations include re-legalizing multifamily housing such as duplexes and triplexes in all residential areas, smaller minimum lot sizes (reducing per-unit land costs and multiplying the housing potential of areas served by existing water, sewer, and street infrastructure), and limits on aesthetic mandates unrelated to public health and safety.
Many baby boomers purchased their first homes in the early days of “modern” zoning, which coincided with the zenith of American housing abundance and affordability. Strict zoning rules enacted since (arising from an understandable — but ultimately self-defeating — “not in my backyard!” aversion to change) have created barriers to entry for new housing supply, driving up the prices of existing housing. Younger generations now bear this cost. Rolling back some of the more egregious elements of restrictive zoning will help restore a housing market that offers opportunity for future generations of Montanans.
The Task Force recommendations are not a panacea but would reverse the pattern of decades of suppressed housing supply. The experiences of other states and cities demonstrate that these policies can, with time, alter Montana’s housing options toward greater affordability and choice.
