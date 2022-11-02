Mark Egge

Mark Egge

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Only after decades of immediately extinguishing forest fires did the unintended consequences of suppressing the natural fire cycle become apparent. The particular intensity and devastation of recent fires are due to the accumulation of fuels that would have otherwise burned decades ago—if not for immediate extinguishment. Bozeman’s own Elers Koch—of the Koch Street family—was one of the first foresters to recognize these impacts and criticize the Forest Service policy of universal fire suppression.

A similar story can be told of Montana’s housing crisis. Over the last 50 years, restrictive zoning policies have suppressed housing creation in communities across the state. Policies such as exclusionary zoning, minimum lot sizes, parking mandates, and prescriptive aesthetic requirements (often implemented in the name of preserving “neighborhood character”) result in fewer homes being built—and skew what does get built toward large, expensive single-family residences that few Montanans can afford.

Across half of Bozeman’s residential land, it’s illegal to build a duplex or a townhouse. Bozeman bans even the smallest house on parcels with dimensions less than, roughly, a professional-sized basketball court. Because of these and other restrictive zoning policies, less gets built; more land and resources go into fewer-but-fancier new homes; and, starter homes and other options within reach for middle-income community members have all but disappeared.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Mark Egge is a Bozeman-based advocate for housing policy reform.

Tags

Recommended for you