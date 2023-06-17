As wildfire smoke rolls through the east creating an eerie, apocalyptic haze, east coasters are currently getting a small taste of the reality Westerners deal with every fire season. Summer unfortunately means wildfires, as Montanans are well aware. In the upcoming months, smoke will continue to fill the air and flames will destroy homes, watersheds, and wildlife habitat. The scarred hillsides found around the state serve as a reminder of what we stand to lose.
Litigation and red tape make it increasingly difficult for the U.S. Forest Service to tackle the wildfire crisis. Earlier this spring, a partial legislative band-aid that shielded the agency from expensive and time-consuming litigation expired. At a time when nearly nine million acres across Montana are at high to very high risk of wildfire, litigation acts as an obstacle to active forest management. Without a permanent solution, our forests—along with the humans and wildlife who depend on them—will be the victims.
When the Forest Service sets out to conduct a forest restoration project, the agency is careful to consider how these projects will impact endangered and threatened species and updates that analysis when new information arises. In 2015, however, the litigious Cottonwood Environmental Law Center contended that this process was insufficient and argued that the Endangered Species Act required the Forest Service to halt forest projects while the agency reanalyzes its general forest plan. Unfortunately, the Ninth Circuit—which has jurisdiction over nine states in the West, including Montana—adopted the theory.