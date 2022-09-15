Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Some Montana Republicans have called for a special legislative session to spend all of our budget surplus just before the election. This costly gimmick, when the session is just a few months away, would severely worsen Montana’s many crises, while raising property taxes on working families. These are the same folks who bristled when the Biden administration distributed relief to families during COVID. Tax relief for working Montanans is critical, but first we must pay our pile of overdue bills for our mental health system, Montana State Hospital, nursing homes, and others.

If we spend our entire budget surplus now, our delinquencies in these critical state services will permanently raise our property taxes. For example, because the state has not adequately funded the Gallatin Rest Home, our county commission had little choice but to place an increased property tax millage on our next ballot to pay for those needs. These and other looming property tax increases, which will stay with us into the future, are avoidable if we use our surplus wisely.

As chair of the Children, Family, Health and Human Services Interim Committee, I have seen firsthand how several years of inadequate investment is putting pressure for Montana families. I hear all too often from Montanans about how their parent’s nursing home is closing and that there are no beds available elsewhere, or that their child is being sent out of state for mental health care because Montana lacks the resources, or that their loved one is in jail or an emergency room because there are insufficient mental health crisis beds to be had.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, chairs the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you