Some Montana Republicans have called for a special legislative session to spend all of our budget surplus just before the election. This costly gimmick, when the session is just a few months away, would severely worsen Montana’s many crises, while raising property taxes on working families. These are the same folks who bristled when the Biden administration distributed relief to families during COVID. Tax relief for working Montanans is critical, but first we must pay our pile of overdue bills for our mental health system, Montana State Hospital, nursing homes, and others.
If we spend our entire budget surplus now, our delinquencies in these critical state services will permanently raise our property taxes. For example, because the state has not adequately funded the Gallatin Rest Home, our county commission had little choice but to place an increased property tax millage on our next ballot to pay for those needs. These and other looming property tax increases, which will stay with us into the future, are avoidable if we use our surplus wisely.
As chair of the Children, Family, Health and Human Services Interim Committee, I have seen firsthand how several years of inadequate investment is putting pressure for Montana families. I hear all too often from Montanans about how their parent’s nursing home is closing and that there are no beds available elsewhere, or that their child is being sent out of state for mental health care because Montana lacks the resources, or that their loved one is in jail or an emergency room because there are insufficient mental health crisis beds to be had.
For several years, Republicans have grossly underfunded our mental health care providers and our nursing homes by setting reimbursement rates so low that these facilities operate at huge losses, starving them out of existence. In the last several years, we have lost nearly half of our mental health crisis beds and roughly half of our mental health beds for children. Montana State Hospital has been so underfunded that patients have died and our federal funding has been yanked away. Some school-based mental health services that help children avoid the need for more serious treatment have been reduced by about a third, while we continue to experience some of the worst rates of youth suicide in the country.
In Gallatin County, Bridger Rehab & Care Center just closed, and the Gallatin Rest Home can no longer afford to operate. Missoula has seen Hillside Manor — a skilled nursing facility — close. Seven nursing homes around the state have announced their imminent closures. Montana families scramble to find placements for their loved ones at distant locations.
The administration’s own recent study shows that the gap between what we pay our mental health care providers and what those services actually cost is $87 million. A coming study on nursing homes is expected to yield similar results. Gallatin Rest Home is reimbursed at less than half of the actual costs of caring for its patients. When nursing home operators recently asked the administration for higher reimbursement rates, they were told that they have a failed business model and that no help will be forthcoming. Efforts by our committee to persuade the Gianforte administration to use part of the surplus or other funds to close the gaps in our mental health systems before total collapse have been rebuffed. The Gianforte administration will not commit to regaining federal funding for the Montana State Hospital, shifting the cost onto Montana families. In short, the administration and its allies fiddle as Montana families burn.
There may soon be nobody to take care of our most vulnerable — our elderly parents, our children and neighbors with mental health needs — despite the fact that we have a $1.6 billion dollar state surplus. Being a responsible steward of taxpayers’ money includes paying our state’s critical bills when they are overdue, so that they don’t land on working Montanans’ plates instead. Ironically, in years of budget deficits, Republicans cut critical services to the bone, but when we have a surplus, many have little interest in paying the overdue bills and rebuilding these services.
I join with many Democrats and moderate Republicans to say “no” to a special session to spend our surplus without first paying our overdue bills and careful weighing of how best to use our surplus.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.