During most summers in recent memory, we have seen the middle Gallatin River turn green as low water, sunlight, and excess nutrients create perfect conditions for an explosion of algae that covers the stream bed. It’s no secret that Big Sky and surrounding communities have grown substantially over the past decade. With that growth comes an increase in urban runoff, wastewater, and human activities along stream banks increasing the potential for more pollution to make its way to the river. Add changing climate conditions to the equation and the Gallatin’s late summer flows create the perfect storm for algae growth.
The excess nutrients likely contributing to the visual change of the Gallatin downstream of Big Sky have been documented in water quality data collected from the West Fork of the Gallatin and contributing groundwater by the Gallatin River Task Force (GRTF), the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. Water quality data collected from the Gallatin mainstem has not shown a change over the past twenty years and is well below levels that the state uses to designate an impairment. For this reason, more data is needed to better understand why the Gallatin is having these large-scale algae blooms when nutrient levels are low compared to state standards and other rivers in Western Montana.
To better understand the science behind these blooms and develop an action plan to best address them, a petition was submitted to DEQ by a collection of conservation and environmental groups- including the Gallatin River Task Force, Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper, Montana Trout Unlimited, American Rivers, and Greater Yellowstone Coalition to add the middle Gallatin River to the states’ list of impaired waters. These groups believe that such a listing is the best way to put science to work at finding the most effective solutions to address recurring algae blooms and unanswered questions about the causes of these blooms.
In response to the petition, DEQ recently proposed the listing of the middle Gallatin River to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to its confluence with Spanish Creek, due to excess algae that is negatively impacting recreation and the river’s aquatic life. While this may seem like an unimportant procedural action, the proposed listing of the middle Gallatin is a big step in the right direction to get the excess algae under control.
The listing will require the DEQ to put significant resources into monitoring the middle Gallatin to develop a total maximum daily load (TMDL). A TMDL is the river’s threshold for a controllable pollutant before it impacts water quality; in this case the factors that affect nuisance algae growth. The creation of a TMDL will help us identify sources of pollution to the river that need to be reduced to meet the TMDL creating a roadmap to improved water quality in the Gallatin for future generations.
This roadmap or Watershed Restoration Plan will outline community actions needed to reduce algae blooms in the Gallatin. Actions will likely include a combination of infrastructure improvements and ecosystem restoration that will result in tangible improvements to the water quality of the middle Gallatin River.
While changes and progress won’t be seen overnight, many solutions are already in the planning phase and getting close to implementation. Trout Unlimited and the Gallatin River Task Force believe that this process will result in long-term solutions that will put the Gallatin back on a trajectory for fewer algae blooms, improved water quality, create better habitat for fish and wildlife, and increased enjoyment of river related recreational activities.
Connor Parrish is a project manager for Trout Unlimited, based out of their Bozeman office. Kristin Gardner is the chief science and executive officer for the Gallatin River Task Force. She lives in Big Sky with her husband and their son.