Bozeman benefits from an abundance of parks and open space. The price of these cherished—but expensive—community amenities are capitalized into the cost of new housing construction. Bozeman’s current fee structure for park creation charges modest homes more (as a portion of their value) than gaudy homes, and tilts developer incentives toward building bigger, more expensive houses. This is unfair—and exacerbates Bozeman’s housing affordability crisis. As the city updates its Parks, Recreation & Active Transportation (PRAT) Plan, achieving fairness in who pays for parks should be part of the plan.
Bozeman’s development rules require builders of new housing to set aside 0.03 acres — or 1300 square feet (SF) — of land for parks per dwelling unit (or pay an equivalent fee). Land is typically the most expensive input into housing construction — especially in Bozeman. With finished land costs for new construction around $2 million per acre, furnishing 0.03 acres of parkland implies adding some $60,000 to the price of each newly constructed dwelling unit.
This fee structure skews developer incentives toward building larger, more expensive houses. When land costs go up, developers tend to build larger, more expensive houses to cover the fixed costs of the land. As a rule of thumb, developers typically aim for a 3:1 to 4:1 ratio of building costs to land costs. Bozeman’s land costs are already artificially high due to the city’s large minimum lot sizes. A market-minded developer facing a $60,000 increase in land cost might compensate by an additional $180,000 to the building value (such as by adding a bedroom, a bathroom, and a larger garage) for a net $240,000 increase relative to what might otherwise have been built.
In addition to skewing development toward larger houses, Bozeman’s parkland dedication policy is, simply put, unfair. Assuming construction costs of $400 per square foot, parkland dedication would add just 3% of the cost of a 5,000 SF mansion, but 30% to the price of a 500 square foot tiny home. Households with less wealth are required to invest a greater share of their savings into city parks than wealthier households.
Fortunately, the fix is simple: changing the parkland dedication requirement from a per dwelling basis to a per square foot basis would level the playing field between smaller houses and bigger houses.
If, instead of 1,300 square feet per dwelling unit, 0.66 square feet of parkland was required per square foot of dwelling size, a typical 2,000 square foot house would incur a similar cost under the new policy as the current policy. Smaller homes would pay less (in the case of a tiny home, a lot less). Larger homes would pay more. The total new parkland creation would remain about the same. The result would be greater fairness — and make it financially feasible for developers to bring smaller, more affordable homes to market.
Free for all to enjoy, parks are expensive to create and maintain. The city should continue to require that new park development accompany new housing development, but should alter the fee structure to stop penalizing smaller, more affordable dwellings. As the city finalizes its new PRAT Plan, now is the perfect time to make the simple switch from parkland dedication based on dwelling count to dwelling size.
