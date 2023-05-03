Mark Egge

Mark Egge

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman benefits from an abundance of parks and open space. The price of these cherished—but expensive—community amenities are capitalized into the cost of new housing construction. Bozeman’s current fee structure for park creation charges modest homes more (as a portion of their value) than gaudy homes, and tilts developer incentives toward building bigger, more expensive houses. This is unfair—and exacerbates Bozeman’s housing affordability crisis. As the city updates its Parks, Recreation & Active Transportation (PRAT) Plan, achieving fairness in who pays for parks should be part of the plan.

Bozeman’s development rules require builders of new housing to set aside 0.03 acres — or 1300 square feet (SF) — of land for parks per dwelling unit (or pay an equivalent fee). Land is typically the most expensive input into housing construction — especially in Bozeman. With finished land costs for new construction around $2 million per acre, furnishing 0.03 acres of parkland implies adding some $60,000 to the price of each newly constructed dwelling unit.

This fee structure skews developer incentives toward building larger, more expensive houses. When land costs go up, developers tend to build larger, more expensive houses to cover the fixed costs of the land. As a rule of thumb, developers typically aim for a 3:1 to 4:1 ratio of building costs to land costs. Bozeman’s land costs are already artificially high due to the city’s large minimum lot sizes. A market-minded developer facing a $60,000 increase in land cost might compensate by an additional $180,000 to the building value (such as by adding a bedroom, a bathroom, and a larger garage) for a net $240,000 increase relative to what might otherwise have been built.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Mark Egge is a Bozeman-based advocate for affordable housing.

Tags

Recommended for you