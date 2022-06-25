Summer is here at last, and for many Bozemanites that means it’s time to get up into the mountains. Parking lots and trailheads are growing fuller with every sunny day as locals and visitors alike explore the nearby Custer Gallatin National Forest. Still, some silent refuges remain amidst our mounting demands. Chief among them — the Gallatin Range. Despite our growing communities, the Gallatins’ glaciated reaches still harbor brilliant streams, primordial forests, and lush meadows. As the last unprotected mountain range connected to Yellowstone, the Gallatins are one of the most valuable and vulnerable pieces of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
People have fought for — and over — the best way to protect the Gallatin mountains for decades, without resolution. Conservationists with The Wilderness Society, Wild Montana, and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition have been in those trenches. We believe the Gallatin Forest Partnership (GFP) Agreement is the best path to permanently protecting the Gallatin Range from the forces that threaten its untamed spirit. It calls for contiguous protections from the boundary of Yellowstone National Park to the range’s northern terminus at the ever-expanding foot of Bozeman. As we push forward, we want to share that vision for the Gallatins and clarify what it would truly mean for this contentious, wild sanctuary.
The GFP agreement is centered around a mosaic of protective land designations. At its heart are 102,000 acres of new wilderness that would protect a wide variety of habitat from rare, low-elevation meadows in places like Big Creek to the rocky alpine reaches vital to some of our most sensitive and elusive species. Securing this diverse refugia for wildlife is absolutely imperative in the face of climate change and other human impacts.
But the GFP agreement goes beyond wilderness designations alone. Places like West Pine and Porcupine Buffalo Horn have long-established recreation uses that make them ineligible to receive a wilderness designation, yet they still hold an abundance of extraordinary habitat. To give up on these landscapes because they can’t be designated wilderness would be a tremendous loss. So, the GFP proposes designations like Wildlife and Recreation Management Areas, which are permanent like wilderness and also prohibit destructive development.
These designations work in concert to create myriad conservation benefits. First and foremost, the agreement would permanently cap recreational development within the existing wilderness study area (WSA), limiting the road and trail footprint to what currently exists or has already been permitted. This bold step is essential if we are to keep wildlife habitat from being continually fragmented by new roads and trails.
The GFP agreement also prohibits logging in our proposed Gallatin Range Wilderness, Porcupine Buffalo Horn, and the upper reaches of the Hyalite. The only portion of the WSA where vegetation management is permissible is West Pine, and only if compatible with the Roadless Rule and used to mitigate fire threat at the wildland-urban interface. Instead of logging, the agreement recommends prescribed fire to help restore the Gallatins’ natural resilience.
The new Custer Gallatin National Forest forest plan — released in January 2022 — represents an important milestone for the Gallatins. Hearteningly, the new plan incorporated many of the protections advocated for by the GFP. In other ways, it fell troublingly short. Regardless, while the forest plan will guide management for years to come, it represents only a temporary solution until designations can be made permanent.
Only an act of Congress will secure the Gallatins once and for all. The range’s many advocates may not agree on every detail, but the risks are too great not to swiftly rally behind a legislative proposal with sound environmental protections and formidable political legs.
The Gallatin Range is irreplaceable. It is understandable when passions run high and disagreement breaks out. After all, so much of Greater Yellowstone has already been changed beyond return. We cannot turn back the clock, but if we stand together on figurative and literal common ground, we can protect what remains.