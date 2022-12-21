Let the news come to you

A new year brings with it new hope for a new beginning. As the ancient saying goes, the old has died that the new may be tried. And so we celebrate the happy holiday time in the spirit that the year to come will bring more peace, good will, and good faith.

The outbreak of modern war in Europe will only end with the resolve or the existence of Putin, the war’s perpetrator. Our devout expectation is that more rational world leaders will contain the spread of this conflict.

Here in the traditionally peaceful and protected part of earth, though, there is great violence, too. Civilian perpetrated gun violence has been continuing here for decades, and is worsening. It is no longer even news to a numbed public unless it surfaces as a massive example. The mass murder weapon of choice is an assault style rifle with an extended clip that can equip killers to kill a dozen or a score or more, as fast as they can pull the trigger.

Bob Brown is a former Montana secretary of state and state Senate president.

