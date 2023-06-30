Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Families and communities across Montana are being devastated by illicit fentanyl—a drug so powerful that just two milligrams, the amount that would fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially fatal dose.

This highly addictive drug usually comes in the form of fake prescription opioid pills. Fentanyl powder can also be mixed with methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Many Americans don’t know they’re taking counterfeit pills spiked with fentanyl.

But the danger is all too real.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jesse Laslovich is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana.

Tags

Recommended for you