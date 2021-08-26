Guest column: Fifteen exciting and eventful years of Streamline By Sunshine Ross and Joseph Menicucci Jr. Guest columnists Aug 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Streamline, HRDC’s zero-fare transit system serving the Gallatin Valley, turns 15 years old this month and we invite you to help us celebrate!Whether you ride the bus or not, Streamline benefits us all. Riders — including workers, seniors, students, and veterans — get quick, convenient access to the places they need to go, while drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians benefit from less traffic congestion, reduced air pollution, and more available parking spaces.This service is becoming increasingly important as our region grows and HRDC is working hard to keep pace, providing new routes and expanded service across the valley. We want to make riding the bus as fun and as easy as possible. Along with celebrating Streamline’s birthday this month, we are introducing new routes, stops and schedules.The new Blueline, Goldline, Purpleline, Brownline, and Pinkline began service on Monday, August 16. The half-hour service on Blueline, Goldline, and Purpleline will begin later this fall.The LateNight route and Livingston route will also begin later this fall. Please visit our website at StreamlineBus.com for maps and schedules, or download the Streamline mobile app (RouteShout 2.0).Over the past 15 years and looking into the future, we see numerous important community benefits of the Streamline system:n The bus reduces traffic and frees up parking by giving Gallatin Valley residents an alternative to driving a car and promotes multi-modal transit with connections to trails and bike racks on the bus.n Streamline helps seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities get where they need to go. It also provides transportation for our workforce and a solution for people who cannot drive or don’t have the luxury of owning a car by providing dependable transportation to important services, including medical appointments and the grocery store. n The bus also helps MSU faculty, staff, and students get to area businesses and recreational opportunities without needing a car, and it helps people from across the valley get to Bobcat games and other campus events.n Streamline also benefits our local economy. Research shows that every $1 invested in public transportation generates $4 in economic returns. And 87% of public transportation trips have a direct impact on the local economy.n Streamline helps us meet Smart Growth strategies for our valley, as we change and have increasing demands on our valley. Transit is identified as a priority in the Triangle Community Plan, the Downtown Bozeman Plan, Bozeman Community Plan, the Transportation Master Plan, Bozeman’s Climate Action Plan, and the Belgrade Long Range Transportation Plan.n And, finally, Streamline helps keep our air clean and reduces carbon emissions by providing an alternative to driving personal vehicles. Studies show that communities with strong public transportation can reduce carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons yearly.All of these benefits, plus the launch of our new expanded service, provides plenty of reasons to celebrate. On Aug. 16 we celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at our new stop at Gallatin Regional Park.And on Aug. 26 we invite you to our annual Streamline BBQ. Please join us from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a no cost lunch, good company and awesome swag at the HRDC parking lot at 32 S. Tracy Avenue.For over 45 years, HRDC has been committed to building a better community in the greater Bozeman area. Through transportation solutions, food and nutrition services, affordable housing, early childhood education, financial coaching, and so much more. HRDC plays a pivotal role in enhancing our hard-working neighbors’ quality of life. Visit theHRDC.org to learn more.Thank you, Gallatin Valley, for 15 exciting and eventful years. HRDC looks forward to serving our community — riders and all others — for many years to come. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Sunshine Ross is the Transportation Director for the HRDC. Joseph Menicucci Jr is the Streamline/Galavan Advisory Board Chair and the Belgrade Representative. 