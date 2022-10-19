Jason Small

Last year state policymakers were presented with the challenge of setting up a regulatory and tax regime for adult-use cannabis after a bipartisan majority of voters enacted I-190 in the 2020 election. Though cannabis policy is still a work in progress, we got a lot of things right to ensure that the industry was set up responsibly in Montana.

Our fledgling cannabis industry comes with a great deal of opportunity for Montanans. Already we are seeing new jobs being created by entrepreneurs setting up businesses from cultivation to retail to laboratory support services. And this industry as a whole is just getting started—the potential for growth is tremendous.

Throughout this process my top priority has been to ensure that Montana’s Native Americans were not left out of that opportunity. It hasn’t been easy due to the unique challenges our tribal nations face.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, represents Senate District 21, which includes the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. He is the vice chairman of the Select Committee on Marijuana Law.

