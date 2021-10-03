Guest column: Faculty leaders call for vaccine mandate at Montana universities By Bradford Watson, Dr. Jennifer Lynn, Dr. Kimber McKay, Dr. Jenn Bell, Dr. Michael Brody, Dr. Joy C. Honea, Jana Parsons, Steve Lewis Guest columnists Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana University Faculty Association Representatives (MUSFAR), which represents the faculty of the Montana University System, urges the Board of Regents to institute a vaccination requirement to help end the COVID pandemic.Numerous vaccines are already required for the Montana University System and the Montana Annotated Code Title 20, Chapter 5, Part 4 states that postsecondary schools “may impose immunization requirements as a condition of attendance that are more stringent than those required by this part.” Further, the constitutional authority and moral responsibility to implement a vaccine requirement for the campuses in the Montana University System lies with the MUS Board of Regents. The Regents “have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system” according to Section 9 of the Montana Constitution. To date, the Board of Regents has not publicly discussed their position or justification for not requiring vaccines to protect the entire campus community. The Board of Regents is charged with the health, safety, and well-being of the Montana University System. Why is the Board of Regents failing to act? Why are they not requiring vaccinations, which we know is the best-known solution to end the pandemic?Communities across the state are in crisis and our campuses are at risk. Every county in the state with a MUS campus is at a “high level of community transmission for COVID-19” as defined by the CDC. Our hospitals are at capacity, considering “crisis of care standards,” and the National Guard has been deployed to help support our health care system. Montanans are dying each week because we are well under the vaccination percentage required to limit and end the spread of the disease. We implore the Board of Regents to require vaccinations for students and staff across the Montana University System to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our campus communities. We are gravely concerned about the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We are watching COVID cases rise, following reports on the rising deaths in our communities, and continue to stress the necessity for evidence-based mitigation strategies, at the system-wide level. Vaccinations are the most effective means to end the pandemic.With the full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23, over 1,000 public institutions across the country have instituted vaccine requirements for all members of their campus communities. We now have the best tool available to end this pandemic in an effective and safe vaccine. Colleges across the nation, and in Montana, already require students to be vaccinated against viral diseases like mumps, measles, and rubella. These measurements are required for public health and the well-being of students and the campus. The COVID-19 vaccines are FDA approved, safe, and effective, and they should be required in the Montana University System.There are no logistical barriers to providing vaccines. Indeed, it has never been easier to provide access to vaccinations as the infrastructure to administer vaccines in Montana is already up and running. Health care provides across our communities already provide vaccination clinics, many of them on college campuses. There is no shortage of vaccinations, they are easy to get, and free for everyone. We urge the Board of Regents to utilize the systems in place and require vaccinations for everyone in the Montana University System.Without a vaccination requirement we are putting our students lives at risk, we are failing to provide them with access to a safe education; we are contributing to the crisis in our communities; and we are damaging the long-term health, safety, and economic stability of our state.We want to work collectively toward ending this global pandemic and ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our communities throughout Montana. We implore the Board of Regents to expand vaccination requirements to include the FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bradford Watson of Montana State University is chair of the Faculty Senate and the Montana University System Faculty Association Representatives (MUSFAR). Dr. Jennifer Lynn of Montana State University-Billings is chair of the Academic Senate and vice chair of MUSFAR. Dr. Kimber McKay of the University of Montana is chair of the Faculty Senate. Dr. Jenn Bell of the University of Montana, is chair-elect of the Faculty Senate. Dr. Michael Brody of Montana State University is chair-elect of the Faculty Senate. Dr. Joy C. Honea of Montana State University-Billings is president of the Faculty Association. Jana Parsons of Great Falls College is chair of the Faculty Senate. Steve Lewis of Helena College is president of the Faculty Senate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Hunting Trapping Legislature Zoology Politics Legislation Law Wildlife Management Vaccination Board Of Regents Montana University Medicine University Immunology Faculty Requirement Campus Montana Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: We must step up for Afghan refugees, offer support Posted: 12 a.m. Students, Sunday, October 3, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Biden's tax and spend agenda threatens economy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: How Build Back Better legislation could help Montana Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Guest column: Electric buses can lead the way to a cleaner future Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back