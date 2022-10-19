Let the news come to you

Kelly Lynch’s recent column outlining why the Montana League of Cities and Towns opposes the pro-housing reforms recommended by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s bipartisan Housing Task Force contained numerous inaccuracies, obfuscations and omissions that should be fairly addressed.

First, Lynch claims the Task Force “began with the assumption that local regulations are the primary cause of the housing crisis in Montana.” In reality, Task Force members identified numerous factors contributing to Montana’s housing crisis. The governor had charged the task force with developing measures the legislature could consider. Population trends and global supply chains are factors of the housing market that are simply outside the reach of a state legislature. On the other hand, addressing the harm done by strict land use regulations fits squarely within the purview of a state legislature. Strict regulations are also widely cited by state and local experts as a significant factor making housing more expensive. To claim the task force “assumed” this is simply inaccurate.

Second, Lynch implies that her own group’s proposed solutions are somehow different and assuredly much better than the solutions proposed by the Housing Task Force. This is a glaring omission given that her own group’s proposals to modernize Montana’s outdated subdivision laws were included in the Task Force’s recommendation 2C. In fact, the Housing Task Force incorporated numerous suggestions made by Lynch’s group. The Task Force even facilitated a presentation by Lynch’s group about their ideas. Lynch’s omission of these facts seems disingenuous.

Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.

