Guest column: Extending child tax credit makes sense in Montana By Dr. Carly Urban and Dr. Christiana Stoddard Guest columnists Oct 6, 2021

Many Montana families are struggling. Fewer parents are working right now with instability and high costs of child care cited as two major obstacles. Despite a desire to start or grow one's family in Montana, high and rising house prices paired with low incomes make it challenging to build a life in the Last Best Place. Gov. Gianforte's Montana Comeback Plan cited "Bringing Our Kids and Grandkids" home to Montana as an important objective. The proposed extended federal child tax credit (CTC) makes this more possible.There is overwhelming consensus among economists like ourselves that investing in young children yields high returns for everyone. To date, more than 450 economists have signed onto a letter urging Congress to make the child tax credit permanent.This federal policy is uniquely positioned to help Montana families. The extended, refundable CTC pays up to $300 per month per child. While the benefits phase out for higher income families, nearly every family with children under 18 in Montana will qualify. This year, the temporary CTC benefits served 198,000 qualifying-children in Montana. Extending this policy will have particularly large impacts on low-income and rural families statewide. While making the expanded child tax credit permanent does require an upfront investment, of $100 billion, economists have estimated that the net cost is only 16% of that. How can that be?A big part of the savings comes from lower health care costs. Multiple studies have found that payments to families with young children result in healthier babies, children, and even adults in the family. A healthier society resulting from the extended CTC generates significant savings to taxpayers: the reduction in government spending on health care costs offsets about 60% of the cost of the tax credits. Longer term, children from families with greater public support are more productive, more likely to be employed, and earn more in adulthood. Studies consistently find adult earnings are 1%-2% higher for individuals lifted out of poverty in childhood. Higher incomes are obviously good for those who benefit directly, but the higher tax revenue from future adults’ earnings offsets almost another 20% of the extended CTC’s cost.Will families misuse funds or stop working? The current data show these concerns are unfounded. Montana families spent the current benefits on necessities. Previous research on a similar policy in Canada showed that families spent more on education, food, transportation, and child care, but spent less on cigarettes and alcohol. Other research shows limited changes in parents’ work behavior.Among federal government policies, investing in young children has unequivocally been shown to yield one of the highest returns. Montana has relatively low incomes and a rapidly rising cost of living. The child tax credit will help many people who want to raise their families here. It increases the health and earning potential of low-income kids and their families, benefits taxpayers, and supports the growth and health of both rural and urban Montana communities.As individuals, we have many different political perspectives, but as economists, we all look to objective data and research to determine returns on investment.In addition to the authors, another 19 Ph.D. economists from the University of Montana and Montana State University economics departments signed this letter: Mark Anderson, Dan Bigelow, Jeff Bookwalter, Mariana Carrera, Doug Dalenberg, Amanda Dawsey, Kate Fuller, Justin Gallagher, Greg Gilpin, Nick Hagerty, George Haynes, Andrew Hill, Derek Kellenberg, Melissa LoPalo, Pamela Meyerhofer, Brock Smith, Vince Smith, Wendy Stock, Matthew Taylor.

Dr. Carly Urban is a professor in the department of agriculture economics and economics at Montana State University. Dr. Christiana Stoddard is an associate professor in the department. This column reflects only the opinions of its authors and signatories, not their institutions. 