“Health care professionals are courageous, compassionate, and selfless,” I thought to myself when watching a team of physicians, nurses, technicians, and therapists suit up in PPE and care for a trauma patient at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. With exceptional skill, these professionals worked together to provide life-saving treatment to a member of our community when we knew little about the COVID-19 virus and vaccines were not yet available to health care workers. And still, in the face of so much uncertainty, I could hear the nurses softly reassuring everything would be okay, and watched a physician compassionately place a gloved hand on the patient’s shoulder.
There are so many stories like this one. Every week, myself and Bozeman Health senior leaders connect with purpose and check in on our care teams and employees in our care sites and departments. Every week, our senior leaders share stories of employees who have gone well beyond in their care of a patient or a colleague. Every week, every day, I’m inspired by how every Bozeman Health employee embodies what we want and expect in health care — kind, compassionate, expert and quality health care that is given to each patient, every time.
Bozeman Health has a 110 year heritage of caring for those in Southwest Montana. We are your local health care family — more than your neighbor, more than your provider — we are health care. The essential community service we provide to all residents and visitors is our calling, our purpose, and our honor to give.
National Hospital Week is celebrated May 8-14, 2022. And as I’ve been reflecting on experiences shared by our health care professionals, on our longstanding commitment to meeting the health and wellbeing needs of our communities, and what it means to recognize our healthcare professionals, it’s not lost on me the similarities between 2022 and 1921, when hospital week was first recognized.
The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was waning after devastating the world with an estimated 50 million people dying. Here we are in 2022, with more than 6.25 million people globally having died from COVID-19.
In 1921, hospital week was thought of as a way to help bolster support and trust for hospitals and to highlight crises affecting health care overall. President Warren G. Harding declared May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday, as the first National Hospital Day, and in 1953, that day was expanded to National Hospital Week to recognize those who “support the health of their communities through compassionate care, constant innovation, and unwavering dedication” (Kaiser Permanente). In 2022, that recognition and support for our health care workers has never been more needed or deserved.
Then and now, we are health care. This theme for Hospital Week 2022, as shared by the American Hospital Association, speaks to the innovative ways that Bozeman Health found and designed to best support the needs of our patients and our community. We learned so much from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, and we built off that learning to ensure our health care workers, our patients, and our community had the tools to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I have proudly served more than 30 years in health care — early in my career caring for patients — and now, serving those who care for patients. As I work alongside our Bozeman Health health care professionals, and witness their dedication, resiliency, and true grit of providing care in an extremely stressful time in our nation’s history, I’ve never been more honored to serve with each one of our Bozeman Health team members.
National Hospital Week is a time to thank and recognize the health care professionals in your life, that help you stay healthy and well, and that care for you when you become ill. Your family members, friends, and neighbors dedication, commitment, and calling to care helps make Southwest Montana a healthy and desirable place to live, and helps all of us live an #outdoorhealthylife.
I hope you’ll join me, our Bozeman Health senior leaders, and our Bozeman Health board of directors in recognizing and expressing gratitude for our health care professionals. It’s our honor to care for you.