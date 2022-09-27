Let the news come to you

It’s time to expand the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana and Wyoming. Up to 300,000 acres could be added to this iconic and rugged wilderness.

Wilderness areas everywhere are under pressure from climate change, air pollution, extinction, extreme wildfires, invasive species, motor vehicle trespass and heavy human use. Let’s set aside as much land as we can, while we can.

The impacts of industrial civilization and its addiction to fossil fuels is wreaking havoc on the Earth’s life-support systems. We need to take many steps to curb our consumption and try to blunt the impacts of climate change and other unfolding disasters.

Phil Knight and George Wuerthner are members of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance.

