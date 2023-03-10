Let the news come to you

Today, more than ever, our children are struggling with their mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but the issue needs to be recognized all year long. We simply can’t ignore the problem any longer. Between mass shootings, the pandemic, and social media our children are suffering.

COVID-19 alone has increased rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicidal ideation. In addition, since April 2020, children’s mental health related emergency department visits have risen dramatically for school-aged children and adolescents. And, according to the Child Mind Institute, “evidence is mounting that there is a link between social media and depression. In several studies, teenage and young adult users who spend the most time on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms were shown to have a substantially (from 13 to 66 percent) higher rate of reported depression than those who spent the least time.”

Gov. Gordon has already made the health and well-being of Wyomingites a priority and recently launched a website, Governor’s Mental Health Summit & More, that focuses on working toward solutions to improve mental health. He is now taking further steps to help improve the mental and physical health of school-age kids in the state by partnering with our organization, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. We just launched the 2023 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign in Wyoming where three elementary or middle schools will be gifted a $100K DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center for showing innovation in fitness, health and wellness (School nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 26, 2023. Visit https://natgovfit.org/apply-now/, then click on your state button to download the short application).

Jake Steinfeld serves as chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils; whose sole mission is to provide DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to elementary and middle schools throughout the United States.