It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask-don’t tell” groundwater development policy.

Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills (HCH) major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH (and many other projects) is well known: break the subdivision into phases and limit the size per lot to squeeze each “phase” underneath the ten acre-foot exception. It’s time to address this regulatory loophole.

The Legislature began closing Montana’s river basins to new water use permits in 1981 for good reason: There remain more claims to water than water supply itself. Exceptions to basin closures were made for “small” groundwater developments. However, these exceptions to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s (DNRC) water right permit process became the “go-to” approach to subdivide rural lands for two decades. Nearly every developed lot has its own exempt-from-review well. This is Montana’s longstanding “don’t ask-don’t tell” approach to groundwater management, where the exception has swallowed the rule.

John E. Tubbs is a board member for Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. He is a former director of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and a former deputy assistant secretary for water and science at the Department of the Interior.