MSU President Waded Cruzado
Montana State University President Waded Cruzado is pictured in her office on July 27, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Here we come again, Bobcats! We are looking forward to another fantastic year at your university, Montana State. Our campus is abuzz with Blue and Gold excitement as our students move into our residence halls, their homes away from home. We can’t wait for classes to start this Wednesday, Aug. 24, and to continue advancing our land-grant university’s mission of teaching, research and work in the communities we proudly serve.

That outreach to Montana towns was bolstered this month when we shared news of a four-year, $3.9 million federal grant that will enable MSU’s nursing college and its partners across the state to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The grant allows teams of nursing students to work alongside community providers to administer care at mobile clinics in five Montana communities. Fifteen mobile clinics are scheduled for the upcoming year.

Our efforts to broaden access to life-changing higher education were strengthened this month with a $6 million gift from Patt and Terry Payne. Terry Payne is the founder and longtime owner of PayneWest Insurance, a Marsh McLennan Agency company. Half of the Payne gift will support our Learning is for Everyone (LIFE) Scholars program, which provides much-needed pathways to higher education for adults with developmental disabilities. The other half of the Payne gift is for the new Montana’s Own program, which seeks to improve the futures of Montana resident students who need scholarship, academic and career development support in their junior and senior years at MSU. We are immensely grateful to the Paynes for this generous gift, which will create new opportunities for young Montanans that will benefit them, and the rest of the state, for years to come.

Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University.

