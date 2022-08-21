Here we come again, Bobcats! We are looking forward to another fantastic year at your university, Montana State. Our campus is abuzz with Blue and Gold excitement as our students move into our residence halls, their homes away from home. We can’t wait for classes to start this Wednesday, Aug. 24, and to continue advancing our land-grant university’s mission of teaching, research and work in the communities we proudly serve.
That outreach to Montana towns was bolstered this month when we shared news of a four-year, $3.9 million federal grant that will enable MSU’s nursing college and its partners across the state to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The grant allows teams of nursing students to work alongside community providers to administer care at mobile clinics in five Montana communities. Fifteen mobile clinics are scheduled for the upcoming year.
Our efforts to broaden access to life-changing higher education were strengthened this month with a $6 million gift from Patt and Terry Payne. Terry Payne is the founder and longtime owner of PayneWest Insurance, a Marsh McLennan Agency company. Half of the Payne gift will support our Learning is for Everyone (LIFE) Scholars program, which provides much-needed pathways to higher education for adults with developmental disabilities. The other half of the Payne gift is for the new Montana’s Own program, which seeks to improve the futures of Montana resident students who need scholarship, academic and career development support in their junior and senior years at MSU. We are immensely grateful to the Paynes for this generous gift, which will create new opportunities for young Montanans that will benefit them, and the rest of the state, for years to come.
MSU’s contributions to science through published research and collaboration were recognized when MSU earned a spot on the CWTS Leiden Ranking for 2022. The ranking orders the 1,318 universities in the world with the largest contributions to international scientific publications, as well as the impact those scientific findings have on the international community. Your university is ranked 163rd out of the top 202 universities in the U.S., a credit to our dedicated faculty and staff whose research advances the bounds of human knowledge.
At Gallatin College MSU, the technical career arm of MSU, we are very busy developing and expanding workforce programs in the construction trades, welding and fabrication, manufacturing and health care. This year, this important work is being supported by $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the Gallatin County Commission approved last fall to help expand the local and regional workforce in high-demand industries. The ARPA funding supports child care for Gallatin College students during the late afternoon and early evening, when most classes are offered, so that parents can also pursue coursework to improve their knowledge and career options. Over the three years of funding, Gallatin College MSU expects to enroll an additional 460 students and start or expand up to seven new workforce programs. To learn more about Gallatin College MSU's offerings, visit gallatin.montana.edu.
We can hardly wait to see what Bobcat Athletics has in store for us. Last year, our student-athletes posted stellar performances, such as our basketball teams' NCAA tournament appearances and football's march to the national championship game. To that we added our ski team's performance in the NCAA championships, men's tennis capturing a share of the regular season championship, and club hockey's regional championship, to name a few. Ladies and gentlemen, it was the year of the Bobcat! And all the energy starts anew at our annual Gold Rush game, which begins our fall football season. The game versus McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. Go, ‘Cats, Go!
As always, our calendar this year will be full with amazing opportunities for our faculty, students, staff, alumni and our neighbors. Nothing makes us happier than seeing our community joining us for everything we have to offer. To learn more about sporting events, concerts, lectures and more at your university, please consider subscribing to Bobcat Bulletin, our weekly e-newsletter, at montana.edu/bobcatbulletin. You can also find information on our events at montana.edu/calendar.
Friends, there is tremendous excitement in the air at Montana State, and we look forward to sharing this magnificent year with you all. Thank you for all you do to make Bozeman and our campus feel like home for our students. We look forward to seeing you at Montana State University!
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.