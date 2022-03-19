The Bozeman Daily Chronicle’s Editorial on March 1, 2022, reflected on Yellowstone National Park’s achievements over the past 150 years as a global example of land and resources conservation. It also pondered what might be in store for the world’s first national park over the course of the next 150 years. I’m starting to think we may already have a solid answer.
In a time when many of us are calling for peace globally, reflecting on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone earlier this month is reason to consider the history of this special place and envision its future. We, as a people, would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge those who stewarded the land here long before the Yellowstone Protection Act was signed in 1872. There is a dark history associated with the creation of the park, and it isn’t peaceful. Indigenous people were killed and forcibly removed from the area to create Yellowstone, none of which was celebrated by Native Americans. What can be celebrated, however, is the fact that Indigenous people are still here despite the federal policy of assimilation in existence at that time. Native Americans have retained their lodges, ceremonies, healers, and medicines. And most importantly, their connection to Yellowstone National Park remains strong.
At the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, we believe for the park to last another 150 years it is crucial that Indigenous perspectives and priorities be much more involved moving forward. Our goal is to build consensus toward a future that includes more Tribal input and participation in the management and conservation of Yellowstone National Park and America’s public lands.
An important first step in achieving this goal requires us all to acknowledge that Native nations have dealt with genocide, assimilation, suppression of cultural traditions, forced removal from homelands that are now America’s public lands, and a century-long denial or avoidance of accurately portraying the Indigenous connection to places like Yellowstone.
Stepping out of the shadows of this dark history, people are already working to bridge partnerships between Tribes, federal agencies, and the NGO community to create a brighter future. With leadership from Tribal governments, Yellowstone National Park, the Department of Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Forest Service, and conservation organizations, we are collectively moving toward better integration of Indigenous conservation and cultural practices into the stewardship of public lands.
When it comes to understanding the complex relationships between people and the rest of nature, we have a lot to learn from listening to Indigenous voices. In a recent online gathering hosted by the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Yellowstone National Park, there was a renewed commitment from the federal government to improve Tribal consultation and coordination. Indigenous cultural paradigms treat plants, animals, and landscapes as relatives, medicine, healers, teachers, and cross-generational purveyors of culture and tradition that is essential to the strength of a Native Nation. This comes to life in ways that connect the ability of Tribal governments to assert sovereignty and actualize treaty rights while simultaneously supporting Tribal members’ mental health, sustenance, and spiritual practices.
As we imagine the next 150 years, we would like to see a full integration of Indigenous culture and conservation interests into the management of federal public lands. Leadership and wisdom are coming from the Tribes and now, more than ever, is a time for listening. Fortunately, the Tribal Community, along with federal agencies and conservation groups will continue conversations throughout this milestone year, including through an Inter-Tribal Gathering on the Wind River Reservation in June.
Yellowstone is the crown jewel of our park system and a global leader in conservation management. Let’s also make it a model of how to conserve and manage federal lands with meaningful input from Indigenous Peoples who have long cared for the land and its resources.