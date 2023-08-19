Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

There is one thing that unites nearly all Westerners — an abiding love of our public lands.

We camp, play, hike, hunt, fish and create memories on our public lands. We rely on them for food, timber, minerals and energy. They provide clean water, clean air and essential wildlife habitat. They drive our economy.

As the nation’s largest public land manager, the Bureau of Land Management balances these uses. But as the climate crisis worsens and our public lands suffer, that work gets harder.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tracy Stone-Manning was confirmed as the 19th Director of the Bureau of Land Management in September 2021. She has served as chief of staff for former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and as the Director of Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Tags

Recommended for you