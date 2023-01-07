Whitney Tawney

Before many have had a chance to put away holiday decorations, the 68th session of the Montana Legislature gaveled in at the Capitol in Helena. This historic new session marks the first legislative supermajority since Montana’s Constitution was adopted 50 years ago.

And although it may only be the first week, there are well over 4,500 bills—some introduced, some awaiting introduction. Many of these bills are true threats to what makes Montana the Last Best Place. There are bills that will limit our freedom to access our public lands, bills that hinder our ability to protect Montana’s unique landscapes, bills that will denigrate our clean air and clean water and bills that will make it harder for working farmers and ranchers to pass on their farms and ranches to their kids.

I strongly believe Montana’s brightest days are ahead, but it will take committed Montanans of all stripes standing up and pushing back against all ill-conceived ideas that would deprive future generations of the clean air, clean water and public lands that so many of us often take for granted.

Whitney Tawney is the executive director of the the MCV Education Fund.