Guest column: Energy law embodies the best of the Legislature By Ed Gulick Guest columnist Aug 8, 2021 I'd like to share a story from the 2021 legislative session that proves Montanans can come together on a bipartisan basis to pass commonsense legislation that works for everyone. This story proves that we can find creative solutions that grow our economy while protecting our environment. It proves we can pass laws that create jobs while preserving the clean air, land, and water that make Montana such a treasured place to live, work, play, and raise our families. It’s the story of an innovative idea that was introduced in two previous legislative sessions before being passed in 2021 with a Democratic sponsor, bipartisan support in both chambers, and a Republican governor signing it into law.It’s a law that enables an innovative financing tool with a long, wonky name: Commercial Property-Assessed Capital Enhancements (or C-PACE for short). Here’s how it works, and why it’s such a win-win for the economy and the environment.Many business owners know they can save money over the long haul by investing in energy-saving upgrades for their properties. These cost-saving improvements might be as simple as increasing a building’s insulation or upgrading to a more efficient heating/cooling system. Or they can be as expansive as installing a new solar array to completely power an office or farm/ranch operation. But even modest upgrades can be expensive, and it’s hard for business owners to pay the upfront costs given all of their other expenses. For expansive upgrades, funding the initial costs can be even more difficult. C-PACE solves this problem with a proven track record of success — Montana is now the 39th state to enable this financing tool. C-PACE allows commercial property owners to receive as much as 100% of the funds needed to upgrade their properties for greater energy efficiency, while paying back the costs slowly over time (or more quickly if preferred.) The funds are repaid through a small assessment on the building’s property taxes. Private lenders provide the funds for C-PACE upgrades and make money via interest accrued on a low-risk, property-backed investment. The best part about C-PACE is that property owners receive an energy audit to determine if they will save more on their annual energy bill than they pay out for the upgrades. So property owners are cash flow positive from the start!In short, the risk to participate in C-PACE is almost nonexistent and everyone wins. Business owners save money immediately while increasing the value of their properties, banks have new lending opportunities, new jobs are created in the construction and energy-efficiency trades, and less pollution is emitted into the world because less energy is being consumed. I’m an architect who designs commercial buildings with energy efficiency in mind, and I see every day what a difference energy savings can make to a business’s bottom line. Whether an office building in Billings or a ranch operation in rural Montana, energy costs are always a big expense.I’m also a Montanan, raised in Billings, who cares deeply about the future of our state. That’s why I’ve worked with others across Montana at the grassroots level for over six years, primarily through the Northern Plains Resource Council, to get this law passed. I’m humbled and heartened that I can share this story of bipartisan cooperation and want to thank Sen. Mary McNally for sponsoring this bill, Gov. Gianforte for signing it, and all legislators who voted in favor of it.Now that C-PACE is law, it needs to be approved at the community level through county commission resolutions. Let's keep up this momentum of cooperation and common sense, embodying the true values of Montana's independent spirit. Let's allow businesses to save money and energy while creating new jobs. Let's keep our rivers pristine, our air clean, our landscapes unspoiled, and our communities thriving.Ask your local elected officials to establish a C-PACE district in your community. Visit northernplains.org/cpace-community for questions and assistance. Ed Gulick is the vice president of High Plains Architects in Billings and a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, a grassroots conservation and family agriculture organization. 