Guest column: Embracing and protecting human dignity, civil rights By Andrew Breuner Guest columnist Jan 18, 2022 The dignity of the human being is inviolable. State of Montana Constitution, Art. II, Section 4This year, the national holiday which celebrates the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fell on January 17.By coincidence, that date also marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention at Constitution Hall at the Montana State Capitol. There were 100 delegates at the convention, ordinary Montanans elected by their fellow citizens. By rule, there were no current state legislators among them. Over two months, these remarkable men and women drafted the state’s first complete revision of Montana’s constitution since 1889.The Preamble of the final version which Montanans ratified in 1973 states:“We the people of Montana grateful to God for the quiet beauty of our state, the grandeur of our mountains, the vastness of our rolling plains, and desiring to improve the quality of life, equality of opportunity and to secure the blessings of liberty for this and future generations do ordain and establish this constitution.”As the 1972 convention opened just two days after Dr. King’s birthdate (January 15), Dr. King’s civil rights legacy was likely on the minds of at least some delegates.In fact, while the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, a rising tide of support for its recognition began shortly after the civil rights leader’s assassination in 1968 — just a few short years prior to Montana’s convention.A strong declaration of civil rights protections appeared to be a priority for the convention’s Bill of Rights Committee. Delegate Rachell K. Mansfield, a schoolteacher from Geyser, Montana, speaking for the committee in support of adopting the equal protection and anti-discrimination provisions in the new constitution stated “[we] unanimously adopted this section with the intent of providing a constitutional impetus for the eradication of public and private discrimination based on race, color, sex, culture, social origin or condition, or political or religious ideas.”The new constitution prohibited these forms of discrimination by public and private entities, guaranteed equal protection under the law, and prefaced these provisions with the distinctive and profound language quoted above.The dignity of the human being is inviolable.Given the alignment of this year’s Dr. King holiday and the anniversary of the opening of our state’s Constitutional Convention, it seems appropriate to consider how Dr. King’s civil rights legacy might serve to illuminate Montana’s express and deliberate protection of human dignity. In his 1963 Letter from Birmingham Jail, Dr. King wrote:“A just law is a man made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. To put it in the terms of St. Thomas Aquinas: An unjust law is a human law that is not rooted in eternal and natural law. Any law that uplifts human personality is just. Any law that degrades human personality is unjust. All segregation statutes are unjust because segregation distorts the soul and damages the personality.”As a corollary to his condemnation of ‘unjust’, discriminatory laws, Dr. King also recognized a moral obligation to resist such laws. And to do so, as he penned from his Birmingham, Alabama jail cell, “openly, lovingly, and with a willingness to accept the penalty.”Dr. King’s reference to “natural law”, the notion that justice is a universal truth with or without human enactment, was hardly a new concept in America — not even to our Founding Fathers. In fact, natural law thinking was woven into our Declaration of Independence (a text that Dr. King characterized as “magnificent”) primarily through Thomas Jefferson’s Enlightenment-inspired references to the “Laws of Nature”, “Nature’s God”, and “inalienable rights” endowed by “[humankind’s] Creator.”Jefferson invoked “self-evident” truths against a king’s tyranny; Dr. King to the tyranny of Jim Crow.For Dr. King, ensuring the dignity of the person appears to have been a necessary, if unrealized, fulfillment of America’s founding principles:“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”In the decade following the Civil Right Movement of the 1950s and 1960s, including, among other notable events, the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the tragic murder of Dr. King, it certainly makes sense that Montana’s convention delegates would have coupled the principle of human dignity with the state constitution’s civil rights protections.In this way, Montana’s constitution was born out of a tradition of fierce independence and a crucible of historical change.Dignity, of course, is more than about what the law requires, prohibits, or can do for us — it is also about the way in which persons treat each other — at home, in the workplace, or in public. Dignifying others — especially those different from ourselves — would seem to transcend the strict requirements and limitations of the law.This year, as we commemorate Dr. King's legacy, we can also acknowledge and ponder the work of our 1972 Constitutional Convention delegates in drafting a state constitution that expressly invokes human dignity as an integral part of its treatment of civil rights. Judge Andrew Breuner serves on Montana's 18th Judicial District Court in Gallatin County. 