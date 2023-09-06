Let the news come to you

Bozeman is a great city and a wonderful place to live. We have the most vibrant downtown in the West. Our residential neighborhoods on the north and south sides with wide, tree-lined streets and well-maintained yards are treasures that we should all strive to preserve.

Now, the City is proposing to destroy these beautiful neighborhoods by eliminating residential zoning. By residential zoning, I mean our present system, largely extant since 1935, which provides protection for single-family dwellings in R-1 zones and single-family and duplex units for R-2 zones.

In essence, the City proposes to eliminate R-1 and R-2 zoning. The new proposal will allow duplexes, four-plexes, and even eight-plexes in all residential areas. Imagine our crown jewel, South Willson Avenue, from Main to Kagy, could now be lined with high-density Soviet-style gray apartment structures in place of its existing, beautiful homes and yards. (Come to think of it, much like the Commissioners have allowed to happen on North Willson Ave.)

Jim Goetz is a Bozeman attorney.

