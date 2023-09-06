Bozeman is a great city and a wonderful place to live. We have the most vibrant downtown in the West. Our residential neighborhoods on the north and south sides with wide, tree-lined streets and well-maintained yards are treasures that we should all strive to preserve.
Now, the City is proposing to destroy these beautiful neighborhoods by eliminating residential zoning. By residential zoning, I mean our present system, largely extant since 1935, which provides protection for single-family dwellings in R-1 zones and single-family and duplex units for R-2 zones.
In essence, the City proposes to eliminate R-1 and R-2 zoning. The new proposal will allow duplexes, four-plexes, and even eight-plexes in all residential areas. Imagine our crown jewel, South Willson Avenue, from Main to Kagy, could now be lined with high-density Soviet-style gray apartment structures in place of its existing, beautiful homes and yards. (Come to think of it, much like the Commissioners have allowed to happen on North Willson Ave.)
Yes, Bozeman has an affordable housing problem, and, yes the City is right to attempt to address it. But not at the cost of the elimination of our fine residential neighborhoods.
Why is the City doing this? It appears that some have drunk the “Kool-Aid”. That is the notion that “exclusionary” residential zoning is causing the affordable housing problem. This misconception has been aggressively peddled by several right wingers who apparently hate zoning and who push bogus “data” in an effort to link zoning to the affordable housing problem. Changing the zoning code to combat an affordable housing problem is like bombing Mexico in response to Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. It defies common sense.
Every Bozeman resident who lives in a residential area, or simply enjoys walking through our graceful neighborhoods, should be concerned. Single-family homeowners should be particularly concerned. After all, for most property owners, investments in their homes constitute, by far, the single most important economic decision of their lives and their most important security blanket. For almost 90 years, these homeowners have bought and sold with a high degree of comfort that they could rely on their neighborhoods remaining “residential”. Now, with a stroke of the pen, the City proposes to yank that comfort out from under all homeowners. Imagine the adverse economic effect on the value of your home if an eightplex or 24-unit apartment complex locates next door.
To the City’s credit, it previously tried to address affordable housing through an assessment on new developers, but that was legislatively killed several years ago by the majority party, in league with developers and contractors. Nevertheless, the fact that the previous approach failed should not lead to the present approach of elimination of residential zoning. The City’s suggested cure is worse than the disease.
Recently, the City conducted a series of presentations designed to inform the public of its proposal. This was largely a dog and pony show. Unfortunately, it appears that the commissioners are now wedded to the elimination of residential zoning and this is being railroaded through.
A hearing before the Community Development Board is scheduled for Sept. 18, with a city commission hearing set for Nov. 14. Why the need for such speed? This is a draconian change that threatens to the core the quality of life in Bozeman.
We should all provide the City with our written comments and, if possible, attend these hearings. The quality of our life in Bozeman is dependent on its outcome.
The well-known precept of the medical profession seems applicable: “First, do no harm”. Elimination of residential zoning would do tremendous harm to Bozeman, while promising to do little, if anything, as a solution to affordable housing.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.