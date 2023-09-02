Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

You ever wonder what the Second Amendment looks like?

It’s a concept more than an object; many Montana politicians think the Second Amendment looks like something with polished steel or that it comes in a camouflaged matte finish.

But the clearest representation of the Second Amendment to me isn’t any particular firearm, it’s a Billings elementary school that has put up a plastic black tarp — the kind that you’d buy at a hardware store; the kind that seems to flap in the breeze, no matter how well you try to hold it down.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you