Riding a school bus has been a mainstay of my school years. Who doesn't remember climbing up those tall steps through the open accordion door, plopping down on those uncomfortable, brown pleather seats, and listening to the indistinct chatter of their peers, accompanied by the loud hiss of the brakes and low roar when the bus began driving again — the whiff of diesel exhaust in the air?In Montana, a large state with a small population, high school students spend long hours on school buses to reach their destinations. I would know. My longest trip to play soccer is nearly seven hours in just one direction. But, spending all that time on a school bus is not without health and environmental consequences. Diesel buses emit pollution that concentrates around and inside the bus, getting inhaled by students and bus drivers. When diesel buses idle, as they tend to do in my community and probably yours, they spew out harmful pollution which makes its way into the lungs of all those in close proximity. These diesel emissions have been shown to cause severe health problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and cancer. Diesel engines also emit carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change.It frightens me to think of how much time my peers and I have spent on diesel school buses throughout our education, completely unaware of what we have been breathing. Pollution levels inside buses can be up to 10 times higher than outside. It’s hard to believe that student-athletes like myself are expected to perform at our peak after breathing in these harmful pollutants for hours on end. But fortunately, safe and healthy alternatives exist.Electric school buses are now being used in school districts across the country. They are quieter, safer, and cleaner than the diesel-powered school buses that we all know. In June, Park County Environmental Council, the nonprofit for which I am an intern, and Moms Clean Air Force, hosted an electric school bus ride-and-drive event at Park High, where I attend school, in Livingston. A zero-emission vehicle manufacturing company, Lion Electric, brought an all-electric school bus to the event and took kids, parents, and community members on a short drive around the campus. The bus we rode represents a big step up from the past. The engine is so quiet that the bus plays a tune when it stops and starts to alert people nearby. Best of all, these buses are designed to reduce heat-trapping carbon emissions.The public health benefits of electric school buses go hand in hand with the environmental benefits. In the United States, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas pollution. In Montana, transportation is the second largest source of climate pollution, behind the Colstrip power plant. Electrification of our methods of transportation is long overdue, but it’s not too late. Electric school buses are already being used in school districts across the nation, and the technology is becoming more widely available. These buses can go over 100 miles on a single charge, and school districts across the country, including many rural ones, are finding that electric buses are preferable to diesel buses.While the upfront cost of electric buses is significant, the investment is worth every penny in the long run. Electric school buses provide immediate public health benefits to those riding on them and considerably reduce the pollution that is fueling climate change. Reduced expenditures on fuel and maintenance — electric engines have far fewer moving parts, so don’t wear out nearly as fast as internal combustion engines — make electric buses cost effective in the long term.As I enter my senior year of high school, I have my eyes on the future. Summer’s unprecedented hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and extreme heat drove home this truth: extreme weather caused by climate change is here. To address the climate crisis, electric transportation must be a big part of our future. Join me in asking our elected leaders to embrace this future with open arms. Congress has an opportunity to make historic investments in electric school buses through the budget reconciliation process. Our leaders must act to protect the health of all children and our planet, and if they do, I can graduate into a cleaner future. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Severn Sienkiewicz is 17 years old and lives in Livingston, Montana. She is an intern at Park County Environmental Council, a Moms Clean Air Force Member, and a leader of Green Initiative, the environmental club at her high school. 