Guest column: Educators, trustees need to stand firm in their beliefs By Carson Taylor Guest columnist Dec 10, 2021

I write to my community as a former school board member, who served for eight years ending in 2009. In those days, when controversy arose — and it did — no one impugned the motives of the members of the school board.We were volunteers working with an administration, teachers, staff and community to build the best public education that we could. That purpose held us together and allowed discussion and debate, which almost always resulted in the best decisions.Currently, we have an excellent, not perfect, school district and school board. Prior to the pandemic, this was shown by objective standards, such as test scores, college admissions, and a high graduation rate. Then the pandemic hit. If we can learn one thing from the last two years, it should be that the solution to the pandemic is not clearly known, that we are trying things out, that we and the pandemic will evolve, and that no one can be completely sure on the perfect course of action.Our school board and administration had to react and adapt to changing information and expert advice on the best course of action. And they did just that.Unfortunately, some people not only disagreed, but claimed a moral high ground, refused to listen or compromise, and brought in national political talking points. The sense of a community working together for a common goal morphed for some into the God-given or constitutional right to attend school without masks and/or to attend school no matter the risks. While our school board engaged in the discussion and acted with the best information available, they were assailed by those who had “right” on their side.Enter the equity discussion. Throughout all of this, our school district strove to make a better education for all in our community. With the understanding that “all means all,” the board created an Equity Task Force to see if more could be done for the sectors of our community that were more marginalized from the education system, whether by physical conditions, economic conditions, or discriminatory conditions. Very good policy was developed. The proposed new equity policy used the word “equity” and described the marginalized groups.In the May 2021 school board election, equity became a key issue, and the candidates that stated that they would follow the Equity Task Force’s recommendations won by overwhelming majorities. The lowest vote-getting pro-equity candidate received twice as many votes as the highest anti-equity candidate. That should have ended the discussion.But, then, after the election, the school board was inundated with repetitive public comment based on the flimsy reasoning that there was a national Marxist conspiracy (implied in the word “equity”) to teach Critical Race Theory, which would make our white students feel guilty for the past acts of their white ancestors. They told us that the word “equity” was divisive, and that because Critical Race Theorists use the word “equity” it must be a Marxist term. It did not seem to matter that none of this was true.Our sense of community and joint purpose to help all students was lost on the conspiracy theorists. Their goal appeared to be to disrupt the school board meetings and thereby prevent the school board from doing its real work of improving the system. Some public commenters refused to stop speaking, creating a filibuster of sorts.The days of trying to understand what is actually taught in our schools, believing that we all have the best of intentions, and that we will all play within the rules appeared to have disappeared.One small sector of our community has learned how to bully the rest of us. They use name-calling, disruption, falsehoods, and outright meanness to try to get their way. And the truth is that they appear to have succeeded.The school administration has proposed an amended policy in which the word “equity” does not exist and in which any description of how or why there are inequities in our system is gone. We are assured that the amended policy will still effectively be used to help all of our students achieve to their full potential.Should we trust the school board? Of course, we should. The question is: Will the bullying stop, or will the local operatives pick up on the next national trend and claim we are doing something that we are not doing to bully our community once again?We are better than this. Let's get back to understanding what is actually happening in our schools. Let us celebrate our success and those that make it work, whether school board members who volunteer their time, school teachers, school administration or community volunteers.Let us all remember that a good way to handle a bully is to stand up against them together.Our educators and school trustees need to stand firm for what they believe and what this community clearly supports. Put the word "equity" back into the policy. Make a clear, unequivocal statement about our priorities and beliefs. Because the alternative is not acceptable.

Carson Taylor is a former member of the Bozeman School Board and a former mayor of Bozeman. 