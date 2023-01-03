Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service will consider the Easy Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange. In the Crazies, this exchange would consolidate public land where public-private checkerboard ownership patterns have complicated management and access. In the Madisons near Big Sky, the USFS would give the Yellowstone Club (YC) and its owner, Cross Harbor Capital Partners, ski terrain on Eglise Rock in exchange for land along the Inspiration Divide Trail and building a new trail in the Crazies.

I oppose this exchange in its current form. This exchange squanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain new access points to public land in the Madison Range and opens the Crazies to further luxury amenity development while not doing enough for public access. Any land exchange should provide the greatest benefit to the public and to public resources — this proposal does not.

In the Madison portion of the proposed exchange, the YC would get Egleise rock: “golden-goose” ski terrain across its boundary that it has repeatedly expressed interest in. Given our region's growing population and concurrent demand for recreation, this would seem a perfect opportunity to gain new public access from CHCP’s vast land holdings. Instead, the public gains only isolated land on which there is already a public easement.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Elise Otto recently graduated from Montana State with a master's in earth sciences where she studied labor and commuting in Big Sky. She has worked seasonally in Big Sky and as a wilderness ranger.