In the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service will consider the Easy Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange. In the Crazies, this exchange would consolidate public land where public-private checkerboard ownership patterns have complicated management and access. In the Madisons near Big Sky, the USFS would give the Yellowstone Club (YC) and its owner, Cross Harbor Capital Partners, ski terrain on Eglise Rock in exchange for land along the Inspiration Divide Trail and building a new trail in the Crazies.
I oppose this exchange in its current form. This exchange squanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain new access points to public land in the Madison Range and opens the Crazies to further luxury amenity development while not doing enough for public access. Any land exchange should provide the greatest benefit to the public and to public resources — this proposal does not.
In the Madison portion of the proposed exchange, the YC would get Egleise rock: “golden-goose” ski terrain across its boundary that it has repeatedly expressed interest in. Given our region's growing population and concurrent demand for recreation, this would seem a perfect opportunity to gain new public access from CHCP’s vast land holdings. Instead, the public gains only isolated land on which there is already a public easement.
In the Crazies, this exchange makes it easier for socially and environmentally disruptive luxury developments to occur while doing little for public access. The Big Sky area provides a historical example of how land exchanges can shape a landscape. Exchanges in the 1970s between the USFS and Burlington Northern Railroad and Big Sky Inc. consolidated land to develop the Big Sky area.
In 1971, before the exchanges were approved, Big Sky Inc. promised that “Big Sky will develop no more than a fraction” of the acres it would receive and that "every attempt shall be made to preserve and protect the environment.” Yet these promises were not kept. Today almost all the exchanged land obtained by Big Sky Inc. is developed, and Big Sky’s development and growth have come with regional environmental harms, for example, recurring sewage effluent outputs into the Gallatin River.
Once public land becomes private, landowners have no legal obligation to such promises unless they are sealed in law — such as through an easement. Once land is exchanged its conservation value is lost forever, and the public loses almost all control over the domino of events that ensue. Today this remains true for the Crazies.
Let’s take a moment to imagine one possible future of the Crazies. The connections between the Big Sky area and the Crazies go well beyond the YC’s special interest in brokering an exchange there: One Crazies landowner, David Leuschen, is a YC member and a partner in Big Sky Investment Holdings, which owns significant real estate within Big Sky and the three adjacent private clubs. Leuschen owns 15 sections of land in the interior of the Crazies including Crazy Peak, where he has built up infrastructure for a personal heli-skiing operation. A subsidiary of Cross Harbor Capital Partners — the private equity firm that owns the YC and real estate development at Moonlight Basin and Spanish Peak — have a growing presence as property owners in the Crazies. In 2021, the company purchased the Marlboro Ranch as a “conservation property.” They now run it as a members-only guest ranch. Between this and Leuschen’s ranch, YC interests control a significant amount of the private land in the Crazies.
The consolidation of surrounding private lands creates a golden opportunity for further luxury real estate development. Similar to how YC members enjoy exclusive access points to much of the outstanding public lands behind the private developments, the Crazy Mountains could become a backyard playground for the wealthy while the public is limited to a single, existing access point on the east side of the range.
Any exchange in the Crazies and the Madison that fails to protect public access and prevent luxury development through easements or other means isn’t the right exchange for Montana. Luxury developments have social impacts on labor, public infrastructure, public water, and housing prices that affect the quality of life for all Montanans.
We have a particular responsibility to fight for every inch of dirt in the Crazies and the Madisons. These lands are Indigenous lands that were unlawfully seized by the US government for railroads and homesteading. Will they be places of recreation and reconciliation or forever a playground for the wealthy? Without access and easements that prevent regionally harmful luxury developments, we are not fighting hard enough.
