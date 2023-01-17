Let the news come to you

What do hunting, huckleberries, honoring our veterans, and accountability for taxpayer money have in common? Two things. The first is that they’re all strongly supported by Montanans. The second is that we’re already well on our way to putting big wins on the board this legislative session that involve all of them.

Let’s start with hunting. We recently had the first hearing on a bill that will double the annual cap on money that private landowners can receive for allowing public hunters onto their properties via the Block Management Program. Senate Bill 58 will sustain and improve hunters’ access to many prime hunting grounds located on private property while benefiting landowners who participate in block management. The bill is a win for taxpayers because block management is funded by hunters, not general taxpayers. It’s also a win for conservation because it allows the state to more effectively manage our wildlife. SB 58 drew universal support in its first committee hearing.

When it comes to accountability for taxpayer money, a bill has been introduced to strengthen the position of auditors in examining our state government’s operations and expenditures. No entity does more to expose and correct waste, fraud, and abuse in Montana’s government than the Legislative Audit Division. Senate Bill 73 ensures elected officials and senior-level bureaucrats will cooperate with auditors by putting criminal penalties in place if they obstruct or unduly delay auditors’ access to needed information.

Tom McGillvray is a Republican senator from Billings and is the sponsor of SB 73. Steve Hinebauch is a Republican senator from Wibaux and is the sponsor of SB 58.

