Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

This summer, many people around the country experienced extreme weather — heat, drought, thunderstorms, and flooding. After undergoing the hottest July on record, there is a sense of urgency about addressing climate change. The good news is we have an abundance of clean energy resources in this country that don’t emit greenhouse gasses, the primary factor that is causing the climate to change.

The problem is that our electrical transmission system is out-of-date and we are unable to move all that clean energy around. We need to upgrade our transmission system.

In the 1950s, our country experienced a similar issue with a different kind of infrastructure problem. The roads and bridges were out-of-date and unable to accommodate all the additional new cars and drivers.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Mary Mulcaire-Jones, Dr. Sandra Welgreen and Alexandra Amonette are volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Tags

Recommended for you