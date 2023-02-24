Kelsen Young

Kelsen Young

As the executive director of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) for 17 years and lobbyist for the coalition for 19 years, I cannot tell you how many bills I’ve heard claiming to protect children but are poorly disguised attempts to outcast people in our communities. These types of legislation often hurt children in the process.

The Drag Story Hour bill from earlier this month at the Legislature is a prime example.

First, let’s be clear. Child sexual abuse is a problem in our state. I know because it’s an issue MCADSV and our member programs are committed to ending. Advocates at these programs are there every day for children and families dealing with significant trauma.

Kelsen Young is the Executive Director of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, with member organizations across the state that provides support, resources, safety, and counseling to domestic and sexual violence survivors, including child sexual abuse survivors.

