Montana is known as the “Last Best Place” because of its vast grasslands and productive farms east of the Rockies; the clean, cold rivers of its western valleys; and its sweeping ranches, majestic peaks and ancient forests. It’s no wonder people are flocking from across the country to Montana; it’s a uniquely wonderful place to live, work, raise a family, and recreate.

That’s particularly true in Bozeman, where recreation and open space are central to daily life. Countless recent articles have documented the rapid and unfettered growth in the community and have called for restraint so that we do not ruin the beautiful landscapes and outdoor opportunities that have attracted us all. It is the proverbial story of the golden goose played out in real time and real estate.

I’d like to call your attention to the work of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) and the Montana Land Reliance (MLR) and the conservation easements they are successfully using to keep local farming and ranching families on the ground and subdivision at bay. The efforts of these two groups are remarkable. As of 2021 they had helped local families conserve nearly 80,000 acres in Gallatin County alone. Perhaps the most interesting part of their success is how they have achieved it, by working with landowners rather than against them, by incentivizing conservation rather than mandating land uses.

Pat Bousliman is the executive director for the Montana Association of Land Trusts.

