On Aug. 1, more than 340,000 Teamsters at UPS — including many here in Montana — may be forced out on strike if the company fails to negotiate a fair contract with its workers. The fight that Teamsters are in right now isn’t about a single agreement. It’s about the very nature of work in America. It’s about money for working people. And it’s about making sure gigantic, successful corporations take care of the families who make them successful in the first place.

I am a member of the UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee, which means I sit alongside other Teamster representatives and rank-and-file UPS workers to negotiate a new deal with UPS management face-to-face. We’ve been at the table trying to reach agreement on a five-year contract since April. So far, we’ve made great strides toward an historic contract that could reward workers in new ways and protect our families like never before.

Among other big gains to protect work rules and stop forced overtime, the Teamsters have gotten UPS to agree to install air conditioning in new package cars for the first time ever, as well as install heat shields and more fans to protect workers from dangerous conditions in the extreme heat.

Erin Foley is the president of the Montana AFL-CIO, the Teamsters Local 2 Secretary-Treasurer and Business Agent and is on the Teamsters UPS National Negotiating Committee.

