Turn on cable news and you would think that Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on anything, and that bipartisanship is nothing but fantasy. But dig a little deeper, and you will find commonsense policies that Republicans and Democrats should see eye to eye on. Protecting sensitive and personal data of taxpayers should be one of these obvious bipartisan priorities.

As a state senator, I am committed to protecting the personal privacy and data security of my fellow Montanans. In fact, I introduced the constitutional amendment voters approved last year to modernize the state Constitution by explicitly requiring state and local governments to get a warrant before accessing private electronic data. This amendment passed with an overwhelming 82% of the vote.

Although this amendment represents much-needed progress in data protection, I can’t help but feel as though the federal government is taking two steps backwards with a congressional proposal that would expose millions of taxpayers to data breaches, hackers, and identity theft. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and her progressive allies in Congress are pushing legislation that would require the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to file tax returns on behalf of taxpayers. In spite of the IRS’ long history of misusing taxpayer data, Congress has already allocated $15 million to study the feasibility of this bad idea.

