No delays, no half measures, it is time for Greg Gianforte and the Montana legislature to implement the citizen’s initiative of adult-use marijuana.
It is impossible to argue that the mandate of voters was anything but clear. Fifty-seven percent of Montana and nearly 66% of Gallatin County democratically voted to support I-190 and CI-118, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative and Montana Constitutional amendment to allow marijuana use for only those 21 years-old and above.
The benefit of marijuana legalization is the key to economic recovery. We would see a direct increase in tax revenues, job growth, and investment opportunities that would benefit all Montanans immensely.
According to a University of Montana study, a 20% tax on legalized marijuana sales would generate between $43.4 and $52 million in new revenue annually between 2022 to 2026 for Montana. Annual recreational marijuana sales are expected to generate $217.2 million in 2022 to $259.6 million in 2026. In the next five years, we would experience major growth in revenue for this state, supplementing a lagging economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of new jobs would also be created to support Montanans.
These are important and impressive numbers, but more importantly, we must implement this for a very crucial reason and not succumb to the discussions of repeal that some extremists in the Montana legislature are arguing for. That reason is this: racial disparities in marijuana arrests in Montana are the worst in the United States.
You read that right. The worst.
A study conducted by the ACLU utilizing 2010-2018 data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program and reported on by Montana Public Radio confirms that Black Montanans are arrested almost 10 times more than white Montanans for marijuana. Gallatin County had the largest disparity across Montana. Black Montanans make up 0.5% of Gallatin County, but were 18 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white Montanans. Indigenous Montanans are arrested almost 2 times than white people. Despite the fact that marijuana is utilized across races at similar rates, the arrest rates are disproportionate and disgraceful.
A report analyzing 2007 to 2018 FBI arrest data found that half of all marijuana arrests in Montana are for possession of one gram or less and costs the state $10,679 for each arrest. 98.7% of marijuana violations from 2007-2016 were not associated with other criminal offenses, debunking the idea that marijuana is associated with other crime. The amount of time and money utilized for marijuana-related arrests is a waste of resources.
Being the worst in the nation is not a Montana value. Racism is not a Montana value.
Democracy, fairness, and common-sense are Montana values. The will of the voters is clear, the data are disgraceful, and implementation of adult-use marijuana just makes good economic sense.
Frances L. Kim has a master’s in public health and founded a nonprofit based on racial equity. She is based in Bozeman.