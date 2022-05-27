Many Montanans are suffering from higher property taxes due to the rapidly increasing valuations of their houses. This is painful and scary to homeowners. The proposed Constitutional Initiative (CI-121) to “cap” property taxes is stirring much debate about this rapid change. Unfortunately, there are multiple misunderstandings about the meaning or potential results of the initiative. Property tax caps in several states have resulted in a lengthy list of problems that are easy to observe. Don’t be misled, this is an extreme approach to a serious issue for which there are much better solutions.
The first misunderstanding is that property taxes fund the state budget. The fact is that the overwhelming majority of property tax goes to fund local services, not the state budget. Those services include our schools, fire departments, law enforcement, conservation districts, water/sewer and others. A reduction in tax collected will need to be replaced from another source or services will be sharply cut.
Secondly, the initiative does not “cap” property taxes as proponents claim. It merely serves to limit residential taxes and shifts that burden to small business, farms/ranches and other types of property. A shift is not a cap. Another negative of this ill-conceived initiative is owners of expensive homes will receive an excessively large tax reduction compared to the average homeowner. There is a better solution.
In the Legislature last year, fifty-four bills were introduced about property taxes. Most just nibbled at the far edges of the property tax system with little hope of substantial relief for the middle-income taxpayer. There were multiple bills introduced, all by Democrats, that would have significantly reduced the amount of tax that middle- and low-income property owners would pay by limiting this tax based on one’s income.
Several of those introduced bills detailed how the reduced revenue from such a system would be replaced. Those bills pointed out that 35 taxpayers would have reaped tax reductions to every one (usually wealthy) taxpayer paying more.
The approach of tying the property taxes you pay to your income level is a much better solution than shifting taxes from one type of property to another. Pitting taxpayers’ interests against one another is not common sense.
Unfortunately, many legislators failed to support this sensible approach. In the last session only one Senator from the Republicans voted to help a broad swath of hard-working Montanans with property taxes in the manner Democrats espoused. This ill-considered initiative should not be supported.
Perhaps, having now seen the awful alternative of this proposed initiative, those reluctant Republicans will reconsider their views. They should join those of us who believe tying your tax bill to your income level helps keep taxes as low as possible for everybody, while ensuring high-quality, vital government services remain available.
Say “no” if asked to sign the petition.