Earlier this May, Gallatin County Commissioners considered another new subdivision southeast of Bozeman. The Sandhill Major Subdivision raised more questions than answers to move forward. The Commission agreed, and rightfully denied the application. Unfortunately, the problem of new subdivisions that rely on exempt wells, threaten water quality, and don’t meet communities’ affordable housing needs, isn’t going away until “business-as-usual” changes.
It’s the same old song and dance: low-density subdivisions reliant on exempt wells and septic systems, paired with applications that fail to adequately consider off-site impacts to neighbors or downstream waters and drinking water supplies. Montana operates under a system of broken rules where loophole approvals are the norm, instead of the exception. Local officials are forced to make difficult decisions on subdivision proposals, while the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Natural Resources (DNRC) continue to ignore well-known problems associated with exempt wells and septic systems, rubber-stamping permits and issuing approval letters without doing the necessary analyses of water resource impacts. Here’s how it works.
Through regulatory loopholes, and with DNRC’s blessing, developers propose “clustered” or “phased” wells to supply new subdivision water use at volumes exponentially higher than the legal withdrawal limit (10 acre feet per year, per subdivision). Exempt well loopholes fly in the face of the critical fact that many basins, including the Upper Missouri River Basin, are over-allocated and closed to new water rights. There are good reasons new development should be required to obtain necessary water rights up-front: no homeowner wants to run out of water, no adjacent landowner wants their water supply to dry up, and outdoor businesses and the public don’t want our rivers further dewatered.