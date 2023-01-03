Let the news come to you

The Montana courts are now facing a systematic partisan attack on their independence, and we should be concerned. The current attack on the courts started during the 2021 legislative session when certain legislators came upon a series of internal emails among Montana district court judges in which the judges were polled on a proposed bill which would affect how judges are appointed. The emails were in themselves benign. Nonetheless, some legislators professed to be “shocked”—reminiscent of the movie Casablanca, where Captain Renault stated about Rick’s bar, “I’m shocked, shocked that gambling is going on there.”

This “shock” was a pretext. The Judges Association routinely lobbies the Legislature on matters of vital concern to the courts. These lobbying efforts were well known to all legislators—after all, they were the persons being lobbied.

When these emails surfaced, the Montana Republican Party circulated an incendiary mailer accusing the Montana Supreme Court of improprieties and demanding that it “be investigated.” This was an insult to our hardworking Supreme Court justices, all of whom are persons of integrity who have made serious sacrifices to serve the public. This misguided attack is unfair because judges are expected to rise above political controversies and are ill-equipped to defend themselves.

Jim Goetz is a Bozeman attorney.

