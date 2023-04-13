When was the last time you did something for the first time? As we move through life, fewer opportunities to experience new things present themselves. I never imagined I’d be picking up a new sport — that includes a gun! — in middle age. Yet just a couple of weekends ago under a glorious March sun, I happily zipped around the trails at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center beaming with pride as I completed my very first biathlon race at age 57.
Four years ago, while battling cancer, I never thought I’d be here. What cancer, eradicating and reconstructive surgeries, a global pandemic, and a divorce have taught me is that we are so much more resilient as humans than we are led to believe. In the wake of this upheaval in my life, I recommitted to my belief that to live our best lives we must reacquaint ourselves with discomfort and get comfortable trying new things. This past winter, learning to skate ski and shoot in the ever-changing elements of the Bridger Range, I was reminded of this in spades.
My friend Cora Neumann and I joined Crosscut’s Master’s Biathlon program this winter, along with a handful of other novice athletes of all ages and abilities. Many, like me, had never shot a gun before, and were also beginner to mid-level skate skiers. I arrived at our first practice with hesitation, wondering if I’d made the right decision to take on a brand-new sport. Yet everyone from the ticket sales staff, grooming staff, and biathlon instructors were so welcoming.
Joining the Masters Biathlon program this winter allowed me to practice what I preach and teach in my business. Every time I clicked into my skis and strapped on my rifle, I felt more rooted in my power than ever before. Since my children are grown and starting their own lives, and after weathering challenges like cancer and divorce, I started Dare to Detour to support women in finding ways to step out of their day-to-day life, experience something new, and reconnect with self. Through retreats located as close as a historic, generational ranch on the Taylor Fork to Morocco, Dare to Detour encourages women to stand in their strength and embrace their true selves.
Busy moms know that making time for us is typically last on the list. There are always errands to run, soccer games to attend, laundry to do, and work deadlines to meet. The intention behind Dare to Detour is to offer ways for you to return to self and realize that you are worth it. Making time for yourself makes you a better parent, a better partner, a better employee. While I had a million reasons not to engage with the Biathlon Masters program, I took my own advice and ended this sweaty, heart-pumping, and challenging journey with the gift of resilience, reminding myself that I can do hard things, and you can too.
Crosscut is located just a few short miles from downtown Bozeman, an easy and beautiful drive for a quick lunch time ski. For me, Cora, and the rest of the amazing members of the Masters Biathlon team, Crosscut’s staff, board, and skiers are a true gift. Biathlon is a gift. It’s rare for a Nordic ski venue to offer a world-class biathlon range. It’s even rarer for regular folks like me to be able to participate in biathlon as a novice, learning from elite coaches and staff.
Thanks to the amazing Nordic ski community of Bozeman for showing me that a sport can so thoroughly encompass each of the values I hold dear, and for providing such a lovely, wild, inclusive environment to learn it in. I am truly grateful.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.