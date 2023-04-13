Let the news come to you

When was the last time you did something for the first time? As we move through life, fewer opportunities to experience new things present themselves. I never imagined I’d be picking up a new sport — that includes a gun! — in middle age. Yet just a couple of weekends ago under a glorious March sun, I happily zipped around the trails at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center beaming with pride as I completed my very first biathlon race at age 57.

Four years ago, while battling cancer, I never thought I’d be here. What cancer, eradicating and reconstructive surgeries, a global pandemic, and a divorce have taught me is that we are so much more resilient as humans than we are led to believe. In the wake of this upheaval in my life, I recommitted to my belief that to live our best lives we must reacquaint ourselves with discomfort and get comfortable trying new things. This past winter, learning to skate ski and shoot in the ever-changing elements of the Bridger Range, I was reminded of this in spades.

My friend Cora Neumann and I joined Crosscut’s Master’s Biathlon program this winter, along with a handful of other novice athletes of all ages and abilities. Many, like me, had never shot a gun before, and were also beginner to mid-level skate skiers. I arrived at our first practice with hesitation, wondering if I’d made the right decision to take on a brand-new sport. Yet everyone from the ticket sales staff, grooming staff, and biathlon instructors were so welcoming.

Sheryl Wright is a mom, cancer survivor, and founder of Dare to Detour, living in Bozeman.

