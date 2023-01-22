Let the news come to you

Recently there has been a media blast by John Deere claiming a memorandum of understanding signed with American Farm Bureau Federation provides right to repair for farmers, ranchers, and independent repair shops.

A closer look at the non-legally binding document shows the devil is in the details.

John Deere signed a similar MOU in 2018, with the California Farm Bureau, when the California legislature was on the verge of passing a right to repair bill. Their strategy worked as the bill lost momentum and failed on the last vote. John Deere never honored that MOU. People should not trust John Deere to make good on this MOU either.

Walter Schweitzer is the president of the Montana Farmers Union.

