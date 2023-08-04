Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

This column will inevitably draw the scorn and ire of Montana Democrats.

But, I can’t say that I am sorry.

One of the things that’s commonly been said in politics, and it’s especially true in the Big Sky State, is that Democrats are great at stealing defeat from the jaws of victory — a play on the popular sports cliché.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you