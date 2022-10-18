Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Right now, Montana is in the middle of the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing legislative districts following the 2020 Census.

Unlike many other states, Montana has a commission comprised of two Republicans, two Democrats, and one nonpartisan chair whose mission is to draw new districts based on constitutional requirements and common sense, not politics. Unfortunately, the two maps proposed by the Democratic commission members make a mockery of that goal, especially in the Gallatin Valley and surrounding area.

One of Montana’s main constitutional criteria is that districts be compact, meaning they should make sense geographically and break up communities as little as possible. Compactness keeps communities with similar interests together, makes representation of constituents much more efficient and effective, and helps prevent political gamesmanship.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle represents House District 67. Rep. Jane Gillette represents House District 64. Both are Republicans.

Tags

Recommended for you