Right now, Montana is in the middle of the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing legislative districts following the 2020 Census.
Unlike many other states, Montana has a commission comprised of two Republicans, two Democrats, and one nonpartisan chair whose mission is to draw new districts based on constitutional requirements and common sense, not politics. Unfortunately, the two maps proposed by the Democratic commission members make a mockery of that goal, especially in the Gallatin Valley and surrounding area.
One of Montana’s main constitutional criteria is that districts be compact, meaning they should make sense geographically and break up communities as little as possible. Compactness keeps communities with similar interests together, makes representation of constituents much more efficient and effective, and helps prevent political gamesmanship.
In the area of Gallatin County, the Democratic commissioners are completely ignoring the constitutional compactness requirement. One of their maps splits greater Belgrade into no less than five different districts. One of those districts somehow lumps voters in part of the Belgrade area in with voters in Glen, the small town on I-15 between Butte and Dillon. Both Democratic maps stick voters within Belgrade city limits with voters east of Seventh Avenue in Bozeman in an awkward, skinny district that snakes through the valley licking up Democrat strongholds.
Along with joining Four Corners/Gallatin Gateway and Montana State University into districts, both Democratic maps take the remote ranching areas of Wilsall and Clyde Park (in Park County) and place them into a district that runs over the pass and into the city of Bozeman, causing the rural vote to be diluted by city voters.
These are just a few examples of the many ridiculous districts contained within the Democrats’ proposed maps. If you’re familiar with our part of the state, you’re probably asking yourself at this point, “Why would they draw silly maps like that?” To their credit, the Democratic commissioners have been very honest with their answer to that question. They drew their maps the way they did, not based on Montana’s constitutional requirements or common sense, but rather to try to gain legislative seats they feel they are entitled to.
In our roughly 50/50 Republican/Democrat county, the Democrats have drawn for themselves 10 Democratic leaning seats and three Republican leaning seats. Contrary to the Democrats, one Republican map draws six Republican seats and six Democratic seats. Another Republican map gives an extra seat to the Democrats and creates a swing seat. Republicans in Montana currently hold 67 seats in the Montana House which has taken a period of time by actually winning elections. However, both Republican drawn maps have penciled in less than 67, of what is considered to be “Republican lean” districts.
The Democrats have completely abandoned voters anywhere outside of the major urban centers. They’ve given up on trying to appeal to rural or even suburban voters. Rather than trying to advance policies that people who live outside of the cities would support, Democrats are now trying to overpower those Montanans by brute political force. By splitting up the cities and tying urban voters to rural voters in vast, sprawling, nonsensical districts, Democrats believe the urban voters will outnumber and drown out the voices of the more rural voters.
Its time to stand up and say no to gerrymandering here in Montana!
