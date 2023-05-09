Let the news come to you

The 68th session of the Legislature has ended, but the harm done by a Republican supermajority drunk on power will continue to be felt for a long time.

From the very beginning of the session, Montana Democrats made it clear that our priority was fighting for long-term solutions for our state’s working families. We introduced a set of bills to achieve that goal: cutting taxes for Montana working families, investing in housing real Montanans can afford, strengthening nursing homes and community health care providers, providing long term property tax relief; and defending Montanans’ constitutional rights to reproductive freedom.

But while we were hard at work trying to lower costs for working Montanans, Republicans spent their time blowing a billion dollars on handouts to the wealthy, ignoring the real crises facing Montana families and workers, and instead wasting time trying to pass anti-worker legislation and unconstitutional attacks on Montanans’ liberties and personal privacy.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, is Minority Leader in the Montana State Senate. Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, is Minority Leader in the Montana House of Representatives.

