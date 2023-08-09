Let the news come to you

Montana Democrats are out in full force trying to convince Montanans that they want to reduce your taxes. This is far from the truth as their actions in the legislative session speak much louder than their words now.

When they had the opportunity to support giving Montana resident taxpayers $900 million back in income and property taxes (up to nearly $4,000 per family), only two Democrat legislators in the entire Legislature voted for the rebates. The rest of the Democrats wanted to keep your money and spend it to grow government when we still had another $2 billion to cover other one-time only expenditures.

These same Democrats, now claiming they wanted to reduce taxes, opposed permanently reducing income tax rates in Senate Bill 121. Every Senate Democrat even voted against Senate Bill 124, which required out-of-state corporations to “pay their fair share” of taxes while lowering taxes on Montana-based businesses.

Greg Hertz is the chair of the Montana Senate Taxation Committee.

